For quite a long time now, I've only had one streaming subscription that I leave active all the time – Apple TV. While other (bigger) streaming services have consequently larger libraries of stuff, I've always appreciated its higher average quality of content, and the fact that its smaller repertoire makes it easier to find something to watch without doomscrolling for ages first.

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Even then, though, you can accidentally miss out on a show quite easily if the release window passes you by when you're just a little busy. That's how I feel about Bad Monkey – a show that I suspect I'd like a lot, but I just didn't happen to watch when it first aired. Now it's back for a second season, and it appears to have had its budget upped significantly.

Bad Monkey — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The show stars Vince Vaughan as a sort of private investigator with a twist – rather than a genuine PI, he's a health inspector who left a career in law enforcement. He now finds himself getting constantly tugged into weird situations thanks to his friends and acquaintances, and can't seem to stop himself investigating.

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Meanwhile he's dealing with personal demons and unhappiness, just like any great joe from a crime novel. Having dealt with a somewhat more modest conspiracy in the first season, from what I gather, this new run of episodes is scaling things up a lot. For one thing, it's bringing in a high calibre of guest star to play the villain: none other than John Malkovich.

Malkovich is currently at the centre of some fairly strong Oscars buzz thanks to his lead performance in Wild Horse Nine, which is always a nice position to be in. Maintaining some visibility in a show like this can't hurt, either, and it's also a nice bit of synergy that it's all set in Miami, given that GTA 6 just finally came out and is very much located in the same area.

Give the trailer I've embedded above a watch if you think it sounds interesting – it looks like a really fun slice of show, and since I missed the trailer when it first came out, it's not actually that far off. The second season starts on 2 December, so you've got a little less than a fortnight to wait.

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