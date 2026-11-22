Apple TV is the best streaming service on the planet – and we've repeatedly crowned it as such in our annual awards. Why's it so good? Because of shows like Presumed Innocent, which was such an enjoyably claustrophobic time back in 2024, and is now back for a second season in early 2027.

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The show just got a teaser, and it's an extremely enigmatic one, but it has enough detail in it to make us really excited about another creepy, twisting story of romantic betrayal and (presumably) murder. Last time around we had Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, but this time it's a smorgasbord of talent.

Presumed Innocent — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The lead role appears to be Rachel Brosnahan this time around, but the trailer makes it clear that Matthew Rhys will also have a prominent part to play. He's on a roll with Apple TV, after his Emmy-winning performance in the brilliantly fun Widow's Bay, but this seems to be a way more serious outing.

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In the incredibly brief snapshots of scenes that we get blasted with as the trailer nears its end, there's a quick moment when we see Rhys and Brosnahan's characters getting frisky in an office setting. So, does that mean that we're in for a story involving an affair, much like the first season? It's hard to know right now.

There's also room in the credits for both Courtney B. Vance, and Fiona Shaw, who are both capable of extremely impressive performances, and we get to see all four of those main characters dressed up and preparing to be signed in for court. Again, that means we're almost certainly seeing a court case unfold, which could be great fun.

I like how ambiguous this trailer keeps things, unsurprisingly – there's nothing worse than a first trailer immediately giving up spoilers. That said, with a release date that's not until 19 February 2027, I'd imagine we'll learn more about the show in the next couple of months.