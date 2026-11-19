It's about to be the season for gift-giving, but before Christmas and the holidays roll around, we've got the small matter of Black Friday to attend to. Luckily, those among us who are organised, those two events can come together very nicely. After all, buying gifts during this period could net you some savings.

That said, I'm not pointing at the steepest discounts, or even at discs that will get deals at all here. Rather, I'm highlighting the best of the best – recent releases that showcase everything great about 4K Blu-ray as a format.

From loving remasters to the most cutting-edge new films, here are five discs you should know about, each of which I think would make a fantastic gift for the cinephile in your life. For more physical media discounts, meanwhile, check out our dedicated Black Friday live blog.

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The Odyssey: £24.99 at HMV This is pretty much the biggest launch of the season, I'd say. While the next film on my list did bigger box office numbers, no movie was quite the same visual spectacle as Nolan's latest, and it's a stunning watch on this just-released disc. The extras are worth the price of admission alone, too.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: £24.99 at HMV There are a couple of big hitters still to come, but right now this is the highest-selling movie of the year, and while it's not out until mid-December, the smart money in on pre-ordering to ensure you can gift it at Christmas without disappointment.

Con Air: £29.05 at Amazon This reissue has been hugely popular, so stock is coming in and out. That means the price isn't always stable, but also that if you want it for Christmas you really shouldn't hang around – get it back-ordered if you need to, because it's a beautiful remaster of a shlocky classic.

KPop Demon Hunters: £34.99 at HMV Netflix's animated movie was a genuine sensation last year, and now it has a lovingly-crafted collector's edition through Criterion, who are basically the best of the best. This one isn't cheap, but for a superfan of the film, it's likely to be a treasured item.

Dead Poets Society: £24.99 at Amazon A heart-rending and heart-warming classic, in equal measure, Dead Poets Society just got a beautiful reissue that really underlines the beauty of a film that's better known for its dialogue. Robin Williams has never been better, and this one's in stock for swift delivery.

Those are my picks right now – but keep checking back with T3 over the coming weeks, as there's a good chance I revise and lengthen this list out over time, as more films hit the shelves and I have a chance to vouch for their quality after watching them.

That said, I'll also point to one more buying option: a great 4K blu-ray player. While your PS5 or Xbox Series X will do a solid job, there's a reason that the Panasonic DP-UB820 is so widely praised. I've been using it for less than a year, but it's upgraded my sound and picture quality nicely. There's no Black Friday deal on it right now, but the widget below should show you the best price in real time to help you find one if it does happen.