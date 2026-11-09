3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Nov 9-13)

The biggest streaming platforms in the world all know the same thing – they can't sit still. Give people a few weeks without adding much of note to your library, and you're just asking for people to unsubscribe and take their money elsewhere. So, there's always something new coming to the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, each and every week.

This time around things are looking pretty juicy, too. Prime Video's welcoming back its most expensive and opulent series ever, while Netflix adds some new originals that look like they tell inventive and surprising stories. Here are the three additions you need to know about this week, with release dates and trailers, so that you can plan your weeknight viewing from here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 3)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 11 November

Amazon has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into The Rings of Power already, but some would say it should have more to show for it. This season looks like it might set that record straight by refocusing the show onto a more epic scale, complete with apparently huge battles and a faster pace.

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It's not quite being branded as a soft reboot, but the language used by some of its creators almost suggests you could jump into the show here without having seen the first two seasons, remarkably. We don't know if that's true, but either way this season seems like it'll bring us the actual forging of the One Ring, something we've been waiting for this whole time.

Heartland

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 13 November

Jessica Chastain is a brilliant performer when the material's right, and she seems like a perfect fit for this intriguing story set in the musical world of Nashville. Chastain plays Misty Jones, a reclusive country star who's forced to step back into the limelight when her niece goes missing while making a career of her own in music.

Jones is certain that something bad has happened, while being patronised about those suspicions from all corners. The trailer makes it clear that she's got a good nose for this stuff, though, and you can expect her to start picking away at what might be quite the conspiracy. Expect tension and thrills in abundance, but also a brilliant soundtrack.

The Body

The Body | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 11 November

This thriller series looks like it could be a huge bite of fun – set around a We'd imagCatholic girls' school cheerleading squad, its trailer is pretty enticing. It seems like we'll get a somewhat traditional story of the outsider being bullied for her differences (Carrie style), but then it might take things in a very new direction.

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Rather than being ostracised, it seems like that outsider might ingrain herself impressively in the squad, all while potentially being possessed by the actual devil. We don't know just how supernatural the show will truly be, but its promotional material makes it fairly clear that this isn't all just superstition. We'd very much imagine things will come to a bloody end, though, one way or another.