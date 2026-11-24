It's a big week in the streaming world, although you might not have realised it, given the amount of noise going on about Black Friday (which closes out the week). Well, it's a great week to buy some cut-price tech, but as it turns out, also a good one for watching impressive new stuff on Netflix and Prime Video.

If you're looking at a few empty evenings this week and wondering what you might fill them with, I'm here to help. I've gone through everything being added to both of these giant streaming platforms, to pick out three highlights that you should know about. They're ideal for eating an evening or two, and I've included trailers and release dates for your convenience, too.

Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 25 November

It's always a big deal when a new Blade Runner arrives in town – and while we've had a glut of great sci-fi in recent years on streaming platforms, it's worth reiterating that this is only the second big-budget addition to the universe since the original movie. This time around, we're skipping even further forward in time, to 2099, but replicants are still being hunted down by their own kind.

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The new series will star Hunter Schafer (whose star rose so high with Euphoria) as one of these unlucky androids, as she tries to escape. In a cruel twist, though, she's going to be enlisted to undercover in a squad of Blade Runners led by Michelle Yeoh, who looks to be on menacing form. We'll see if it can live up to the lofty standards of those two blockbuster movies.

The Mosquito Bowl

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 25 November

Netflix is looking to keep up with that big addition from Prime Video by going loud with its own new war epic, The Mosquito Bowl. It follows the true story of a group of young college football players, the most promising in their sport, whose lives are upended when they're sent to fight in the Second World War.

In the Pacific theatre, they'll face some unbelievably terrible battles, while bonding through the extreme adversity they're enduring. All the while, of course, they'll be dreaming of a return to the sport they love. Whether they're all going to make it back to that field is another question, but this looks gritty and memorable.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 27 November

We all know the story thanks to Disney's famous animated adaptation, but Victor Hugo's tale of Notre-Dame's hunchback has a lot more depth and political nuance in the original version. That said, this French adaptation seems to be taking an interesting approach by immersing Hugo himself into the story as a character, in search of a great story to tell.

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It's a fascinating twist on a total classic, and the film also looks high-budget enough to bring some really amazing sights to bear. We'll be fascinated to see how it does outside of France, but also whether it can reignite interest in a story that's been told over and over again through the years.