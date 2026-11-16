There's no stopping the streaming train – the world can't get enough new content from the likes of Prime Video and Netflix, and the two biggest streaming services in the world know how to oblige. They're extremely dab hands at coming up with new shows and movies on a weekly basis, and that's just counting their original content, not the massive libraries of local licensed stuff.

So, if you're looking ahead at this mid-November week and you're not just thinking about how much GTA 6 you can play from Thursday onwards, here's the list for you. I've gone through everything coming to both Netflix and Prime Video, and I've picked out the three most exciting additions coming to them. You'll find them listed below, just like every week, and I've included trailers and exact release dates for you to plan around, too.

The Altruists

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 19 November

Sam Bankman-Fried's rise and fall is one of the most fascinating and frustrating stories of recent years in Big Tech, with the enormous popularity of his crypto market FTX becoming almost folklore already. He's now serving a long prison sentence, and that's no spoiler, even though The Altruists tells his story.

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It also centres on his partner Caroline Ellison, and it seems like it'll be a deep-dive into the psychology of two exceptionally smart people who seemed to decide that many of the rules the rest of us live by simply didn't apply to them. In some ways this is actually going to be a true crime series, but where the crimes were financial rather than violent, and it looks likely to be a great time.

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 18 November

For those looking to watch something far more challenging and introspective, I can't come up with much better than Gentle Monster, which comes to Netflix after some impressive success at film festivals, which is always a good sign. It stars the magnificent Léa Seydoux as a young mother whose world is completely upended when her husband is arrested and his alleged crimes are made clear to her.

After all, many of us would feel ripped apart if the person we loved more than anything did something truly terrible – but would forgiveness be possible? Would it even require negotiation, or would our heart insist on keeping tender feelings for them? Expect an introspective examination of guilt, betrayal and the challenge of love in the face of terrible acts.

Madden

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 18 November

My third recommendation this week will be the most light-hearted of the lot. This is the story of John Madden, one of the genuine titans of American Football – and someone who left a massive mark on the NFL and popular culture. He didn't just give his name to one of the best-selling gaming franchises of all time, but was also a tactical mind and one of the great TV analysts.

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With Nic Cage in the lead role and Christian Bale supporting, the film looking brilliantly spiky and sprightly, and seems to be committed to showing the good and the bad of Madden as his career went through multiple distinct phases. If you're even a bit of a fan of the NFL, you're basically going to be obliged to watch this one when it arrives midweek.