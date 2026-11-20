Wow, who'd have thought it? The best Lego Star Wars set will soon be no more. Lego is retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series at the end of 2026, and that means you may never get another chance to buy one at its Black Friday price.

You might not even be able to buy it at its recommended retail price, for that matter. So, if you've been putting it off, now's the best time to take the plunge.

Argos seems to have the best deal in the UK right now, with Amazon following a close second. It also has a big discount (22%) but is selling it for a fiver more, at £575.

I'd expect stock to be snapped up quickly now though, with the shocking Lego announcement.

It has also revealed that the amazing Lego Star Wars Tie Interceptor UCS is being retired, along with Jabba's Sail Barge. You can also find the former in a Black Friday deal – priced at £169.99 instead of its usual £199.99.

Again, be quick on this one as collectors will want to snap it up before it's gone.

Lego regularly discontinues sets to make space for new models, but these Star Wars offerings come as quite the surprise – not least because the Millennium Falcon UCS has been one of the most successful it's ever made.

At least there are offers out there. Who knows, you might find the price rising to over £1,000 early next year considering how rare it'll become.