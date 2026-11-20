The Lego UCS Millennium Falcon is being retired! This Black Friday deal could be your last chance to get it before it disappears
The best Lego Star Wars set is about to be discontinued, so this deal is a must if you've been waiting
Wow, who'd have thought it? The best Lego Star Wars set will soon be no more. Lego is retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series at the end of 2026, and that means you may never get another chance to buy one at its Black Friday price.
You might not even be able to buy it at its recommended retail price, for that matter. So, if you've been putting it off, now's the best time to take the plunge.
This could be your last chance to get the Lego Millennium Falcon UCS at this deal price – or at all. Lego is discontinuing the set at the end of this year.
Argos seems to have the best deal in the UK right now, with Amazon following a close second. It also has a big discount (22%) but is selling it for a fiver more, at £575.
I'd expect stock to be snapped up quickly now though, with the shocking Lego announcement.
It has also revealed that the amazing Lego Star Wars Tie Interceptor UCS is being retired, along with Jabba's Sail Barge. You can also find the former in a Black Friday deal – priced at £169.99 instead of its usual £199.99.
Again, be quick on this one as collectors will want to snap it up before it's gone.
Lego regularly discontinues sets to make space for new models, but these Star Wars offerings come as quite the surprise – not least because the Millennium Falcon UCS has been one of the most successful it's ever made.
At least there are offers out there. Who knows, you might find the price rising to over £1,000 early next year considering how rare it'll become.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.