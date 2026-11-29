The Lego Icons Star Trek USS Enterprise Black Friday deal is selling out everywhere, but I've found extra stock online
Lego lists the USS Enterprise on "back order" but you can still get the best Black Friday deal right here!
Lego has had a great Black Friday so far. It still lists over 100 deals on its own website, but some of the bigger, most popular sets are now sold out. That includes the retiring Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is no longer available on the Lego site, and the Lego Icons U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, which is now listed on "back order".
However, I've had a search and have found the same deal on the Enterprise set elsewhere. It's selling out fast though, so be quick if you still want to get the best bargain – and many sales even finish later tonight or midnight tomorrow.
This 3,600 piece Star Trek set has proved extremely popular during the Black Friday sales, with an amazing £70 off. However, Amazon still has stock if you're quick.
The Lego Icons U.S.S. Enterprise set comes with nine minifigures of characters from Star Trek The Next Generation, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard – played by the sadly recently departed Sir Patrick Stewart.
It's a stunning set when built – and a great build to get there. You get an angled presentation stand, plaque and plinth to display the minifigs. While the 3,600 pieces in total will take you a considerable time to finish.
You might also want to take a look at some of the other Lego deals ahead of the sales finishing. I've bought the Lego Star Wars: Gingerbread AT-AT Walker – that's down to £43.99 on Lego's own site (from £54.99). I'm basically using it as an advent calendar this year, building a part of it daily up to Christmas.
There are also free gifts when you spend a certain amount on Lego.com – including a Winter Snow Globe and a Retro Jukebox. Those are well worth checking out too.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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