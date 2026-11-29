Lego has had a great Black Friday so far. It still lists over 100 deals on its own website, but some of the bigger, most popular sets are now sold out. That includes the retiring Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is no longer available on the Lego site, and the Lego Icons U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, which is now listed on "back order".

However, I've had a search and have found the same deal on the Enterprise set elsewhere. It's selling out fast though, so be quick if you still want to get the best bargain – and many sales even finish later tonight or midnight tomorrow.

The Lego Icons U.S.S. Enterprise set comes with nine minifigures of characters from Star Trek The Next Generation, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard – played by the sadly recently departed Sir Patrick Stewart.

It's a stunning set when built – and a great build to get there. You get an angled presentation stand, plaque and plinth to display the minifigs. While the 3,600 pieces in total will take you a considerable time to finish.

You might also want to take a look at some of the other Lego deals ahead of the sales finishing. I've bought the Lego Star Wars: Gingerbread AT-AT Walker – that's down to £43.99 on Lego's own site (from £54.99). I'm basically using it as an advent calendar this year, building a part of it daily up to Christmas.

There are also free gifts when you spend a certain amount on Lego.com – including a Winter Snow Globe and a Retro Jukebox. Those are well worth checking out too.