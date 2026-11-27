This really is your last chance to buy the Lego Millennium Falcon UCS on sale before it's discontinued and gone forever
Lego's most spectacular Star Wars set is being retired at the end of 2026 – so if you want it, this is the last big hurrah
This is it folks – the best Lego Star Wars set will soon be no more. Lego is retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series at the end of 2026, and that means you may never get another chance to buy one at its Black Friday price.
Maybe not at any price under a grand, in fact. So, if you've been putting it off, now's the best time to take the plunge.
This could be your last chance to get the Lego Millennium Falcon UCS at this deal price – or at all. Lego is discontinuing the set at the end of this year. And funny enough, it's Lego itself that's offering the best deal.
Lego itself seems to have the best deal in the UK right now, with Amazon following a close second. It also has a big discount (26%) but is selling for just over £30 more, at £546.19.
I'd expect stock to be snapped up quickly now though, with the shocking Lego announcement.
It has also revealed that the amazing Lego Star Wars Tie Interceptor UCS is being retired, which you can find in a Black Friday deal too – priced at £159.99 instead of its usual £199.99.
Again, be quick on this one as collectors will want to snap it up before it's gone.
And then there's the oft elusive Jabba's Sail Barge – it too will soon be gone.
It's rare to find Jabba's Sail Barge with a discount, but just as it's about to disappear Lego itself has a great offer. You get 3,943 pieces and 11 minifigures included.
Lego regularly discontinues sets to make space for new models, but these Star Wars offerings come as quite the surprise – not least because the Millennium Falcon UCS has been one of the most successful it's ever made.
It'll be heading off to do the Kessel run for the last time in just a matter of days, but it'll never be forgotten.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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