This is it folks – the best Lego Star Wars set will soon be no more. Lego is retiring its hugely popular Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series at the end of 2026, and that means you may never get another chance to buy one at its Black Friday price.

Maybe not at any price under a grand, in fact. So, if you've been putting it off, now's the best time to take the plunge.

Lego itself seems to have the best deal in the UK right now, with Amazon following a close second. It also has a big discount (26%) but is selling for just over £30 more, at £546.19.

I'd expect stock to be snapped up quickly now though, with the shocking Lego announcement.

It has also revealed that the amazing Lego Star Wars Tie Interceptor UCS is being retired, which you can find in a Black Friday deal too – priced at £159.99 instead of its usual £199.99.

Again, be quick on this one as collectors will want to snap it up before it's gone.

And then there's the oft elusive Jabba's Sail Barge – it too will soon be gone.

Lego regularly discontinues sets to make space for new models, but these Star Wars offerings come as quite the surprise – not least because the Millennium Falcon UCS has been one of the most successful it's ever made.

It'll be heading off to do the Kessel run for the last time in just a matter of days, but it'll never be forgotten.