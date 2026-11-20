We might still be in the latter half of November, but you only have to turn on the telly or walk into any shop on your local high street to know that Christmas is coming, and there’s nothing you or the overfed geese can do about it.

Building Lego is a good idea at any time of year, but there’s something extra special about digging into a good set when the days become shorter and colder – especially when there’s suddenly a tree twinkling in the corner of your living room.

And while a traditional nativity scene and some candles are all well and good, these seasonal Lego sets will make your home feel extra Christmassy as we surge towards 25 December.

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They're better value than the traditional Lego advent calendars, too.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker

How do you improve on an AT-AT? Smother it with decorations as if it were a tasty season snack, obviously. With the 50th anniversary of Star Wars just around the corner, you can start your celebrations early with Lego’s Gingerbread AT-AT Walker.

Weighing in at a manageable 697 pieces, it won’t demand nearly as much of your time as some of the larger Star Wars builds, but I defy anyone to find a set that looks as good on a shelf at this time of year.

The AT-AT itself is obviously the centrepiece of this one, and comes with posable legs and a cockpit you can flip up. Within the interior compartment you’ll find a fireplace and a table with a mug from which the (also gingerbread) Darth Vader minifigure can sip.

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Cozy vibes and the Dark Lord of the Sith are arguably an odd pairing, but even enduringly terrifying villains need to keep warm in the winter.

(Image credit: Lego)

Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure

They call him the big guy in the red suit, and this 761-piece Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure is fittingly anything but miniature. Fully assembled, he stands at 27cm, so guests won’t miss him on a shelf, under the tree or on your chimney (latter not advised).

Just like a regular minifigure, the supersized Santa has moving arms, and you can choose whether he’s sitting or standing. There’s no Rudolph or sleigh included here, with all the focus on honouring old Saint Nicholas in glorious brick form, but Lego’s designers have really nailed his signature beard and hat designs.

Really, it’s the ultimate Christmas decoration for Lego aficionados young and old, and one you’ll look forward to whipping out on 1 December every year. Ho ho ho indeed.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Ideas Home Alone

For a lot of people, the festive season hasn’t truly arrived until they’ve done their annual Home Alone rewatch, and now you can enjoy Kevin McCallister outsmarting the hopeless Wet Bandits time and time again on the TV while assembling the iconic house from the film in brick form.

This whopping 3,955-piece Lego Ideas Home Alone build will likely keep you going for several Home Alone entries, with every room in the McCallister household faithfully recreated, as well as Kevin’s treehouse and makeshift zip line.

Among the scenes you can Lego-ify as you build are the bathroom mirror scene that put a whole generation of kids off shaving, Marv taking an iron straight to the face, and Kevin sledding down the stairs and onto the driveway.

On the minifigure front, as well as Kevin and his unfortunate criminal adversaries, the not-so-scary Old Man Marley is also in the box, complete with a spade, and Kate McCallister completes the set. Make sure you recreate her emotional reunion with her triumphant son as it’s happening in the film.