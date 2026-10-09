This welcome Android Auto update fixes a feature that's been broken for ages
Irritating Android Auto bug could soon be gone
Quick summary
Google has pushed an update to fix a bug in Android Auto.
The fix addresses the problem of music playing as soon as your phone is connected, even if autoplay is turned off.
Android Auto has had an annoying bug for some time where it will start playing music as soon as it is connected, even if you've turned off autoplay.
That means that as soon as you get your phone connected in your car, something will start playing. For many that's fine, but if you didn't want that, you couldn't do anything about it, because the toggle wasn't working properly.
That, it seems, has been fixed, with Google pushing an update to Android Auto (shared on Reddit) to deal with the issue.
The details say that apps that have never been used or are rarely used won't be used for autoplay. It also says that if you frequently stop autoplay then Android Auto will detect that and give you a "one-tap opt-out", while the annoying command to start autoplay even when autoplay is turned off, will never happen.
As always with Android Auto, it's a "rolling out" update, so it's difficult to tell what version carries the fix and who will get it when, as Android Auto often seems to offer different features to different drivers in different regions of the world.
That's not the only thing that the post focuses on. Google talks about changes across the media functions of Android Auto, including access to a wider range of media apps, a better UI across those apps, the ability to swipe between them and the wiggly line, which is designed to be more glanceable so you can see where you are.
The great thing about posts like this is that the community then wades in and there's an interesting feature that users are calling for - the ability to switch off the map.
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Android Auto loves showing the map, but if you're driving in your local area, you probably aren't going to use the map. It would be handy to open something else, so you're not just looking at an irrelevant map.
But Google really would like you to use the map, because you're then contributing to the data it has for routing and traffic density. If you were to disable Google Maps, the quality of traffic information could go down.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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