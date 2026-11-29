In Summary VentureXplorer's Bunkr is a removable living pod that fits onto compatible utility trailers or can be used independently.

Available in three sizes, it can be configured with sleeping areas, a kitchen and bathroom.

Prices start at around $30,000, with each unit built to order.

I love a clever bit of camper design, and this is a novel way to get more out of a utility trailer. The VentureXplorer Bunkr is a removable living pod that turns an ordinary trailer into a compact camper, complete with somewhere to sleep, cook and wash.

Unlike a conventional camper trailer, the Bunkr separates the accommodation from the chassis. That means you can attach it to a compatible utility, flatbed or deck-over trailer when you want to go away, then remove it when you need the trailer for its usual jobs.

It's ideal if you already own a trailer and don't want to dedicate it permanently to camping. The pod can also be ordered as a standalone tiny home, so you don't necessarily need a vehicle to carry it around.

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(Image credit: VentureXplorer)

VentureXplorer offers three starting sizes: 5 x 10 feet, 6 x 12 feet and 7 x 14 feet. Each is built to order, with the dimensions and interior layout customised to suit the buyer's requirements.

The interior can include sleeping space, a kitchen and bathroom, with the manufacturer's examples showing fitted cabinetry, cooking facilities, a shower, toilet and sink. Sleeping arrangements can also be configured to suit different needs, including a two-bed layout.

It's a pretty complete setup for something that can be lifted off a trailer, although the exact specification will depend on the size and configuration chosen.

The construction uses either galvanised steel or aluminium framing, with composite panels and XPS insulation. Buyers can also choose between laminated plywood and aluminium cabinetry.

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How much does it cost?

Pricing starts at around $30,000 (£22,950) for the smaller versions, rising to approximately $40,000 (£30,600) for the largest size, before optional equipment and customisation. VentureXplorer quotes a typical production time of two to three months.

The Bunkr is a good alternative to a conventional tiny camper, especially if you want somewhere to stay without giving up the everyday usefulness of your trailer.