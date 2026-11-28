In Summary Aquaticar is an underwater ride featuring two-person vehicles powered by compressed air.

Passengers travel along a submerged track inside an enclosed cabin, with the first installation at Aquarabia in Saudi Arabia.

The vehicles use a bubble-powered propulsion system, with a ride lasting around seven minutes.

Cars that can drive underwater sound like something straight out of a James Bond film, but these actually exist. And while they won't be taking you to work or diving off into the ocean, they offer a way to explore an underwater world without needing to get into diving gear.

The Aquaticar is an underwater ride developed by Sub Sea Systems is quite different from your usual water park attraction. Think of it as a cross between a personal submarine and a theme park ride, with two passengers sitting inside an enclosed vehicle that travels along a submerged track.

The first installation is now open at Aquarabia Water Theme Park in Saudi Arabia, where visitors can ride through an underwater environment featuring artificial reefs, shipwrecks and aquatic scenery. The vehicles have a transparent canopy, allowing passengers to see the underwater surroundings while remaining dry from the chest upwards.

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(Image credit: Aquaticar)

Powered by bubbles

Aquaticar uses a system called Bubble Engine to move, which relies on compressed air supplied through infrastructure beneath the track.

As the vehicle travels along the course, air is released beneath it, creating bubbles that provide propulsion and keep it moving along the route. This makes the ride a little more accessible than a traditional submarine, as passengers don't need diving equipment.

The course is around 137 metres long, with the ride taking approximately 6.8 minutes. The system is designed to accommodate up to 300 guests per hour, depending on how it's configured.

Could it come to more water parks?

Sub Sea Systems says the ride can be customised for different locations, meaning the track and underwater environment could be adapted to suit individual parks. It also has a range of safety systems, including an independent air supply and airbags designed to bring vehicles back to the surface if needed.

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It's a pretty unusual concept, but one that could make underwater exploration more accessible to people who aren't keen on scuba diving.