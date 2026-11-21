In Summary The Sanrivatti ONE is a radical new single-seat, track-only hypercar with a motorcycle-inspired, head-forward driving position.

It's powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-litre Judd V10, targeting 800hp, with a projected top speed of 205mph.

The Dutch start-up hopes to bring the car to market by 2030, although development is still at an early stage.

If you thought modern hypercars couldn't get any more outrageous, take a look at the Sanrivatti ONE. This spectacular-looking machine combines fighter jet-inspired styling with a naturally aspirated V10 engine, but it's the driving position that really sets it apart. You don't sit behind the wheel like a conventional car, but lie forward, as if riding a superbike.

Dutch start-up Sanrivatti calls its invention the Apex Position. The idea is to put the driver closer to the front of the car, creating a more direct connection with the road and improving visibility around the circuit.

(Image credit: Sanrivatti)

A hypercar with a superbike riding position

The single-seat cockpit places the driver centrally, with their head forward and legs trailing behind, rather than in the familiar reclined position found in most supercars. Sanrivatti claims this arrangement provides 3.2 times more visible racing surface at Silverstone's Corner Three than a selection of ten rival hypercars and track cars.

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The company says the position also helps drivers better understand the car's movements under acceleration, braking and cornering. Exactly how the controls and supporting equipment will work hasn't been fully revealed yet.

The exterior is equally dramatic. Its low, elongated body features a single-piece canopy, sculpted air tunnels and a huge rear wing, with design inspiration drawn from peregrine falcons and modern fighter aircraft.

An 800hp V10 with track ambitions

Underneath that striking bodywork sits a naturally aspirated 5.5-litre Judd V10, targeting 800hp at 9,000rpm. Power will go to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox from Hewland, while a carbon-fibre monocoque helps keep the targeted dry weight down to just 1,100kg.

Sanrivatti is also targeting a top speed of 205mph (330km/h), although these figures remain provisional while development continues. This is very much a track-focused machine, with no suggestion of a road-going version.

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The company is aiming to bring the ONE to market by 2030, but there's still plenty of work to do before that becomes a reality. For now, it's an intriguing alternative to the usual hypercar formula.