I need to ride this bike that could be out of a manga from the future

In Summary Real Motors has revealed two working prototypes of its futuristic Project: ARES electric motorcycle.

The bike features distinctive sculptural bodywork, with a black translucent version revealing its internal components.

The first production run is limited to 250 bikes, with prices starting at $20,000 and deliveries planned for 2027.

I've seen some pretty unusual approaches to electric motorcycles, but this one looks like it's been lifted straight out of a futuristic manga. Real Motors' Project: ARES is an all-electric café racer with sculptural bodywork, concealed front forks and proportions that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi film. Better still, it's no longer just a design concept, with two working prototypes now taking the project closer to production.

First introduced in 2024, Project: ARES has been developed by South Carolina-based Real Motors, which wants to rethink what an electric motorcycle can look and feel like. The latest prototypes, numbered 03 and 04, show how far the project has progressed, with the company now preparing its first limited production run of 250 bikes.

(Image credit: Real Motors)

A motorcycle from the future

The red and white 03 prototype is certainly eye-catching, with oversized racing graphics, a rectangular headlight and chunky body panels that wrap around the electric drivetrain. Its front forks are hidden beneath prominent aerodynamic covers, while the sharply tapered seat gives the rear end a particularly futuristic appearance.

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The black 04 prototype, nicknamed Ghost, is even more interesting. Its dark translucent bodywork allows you to see some of the mechanical components beneath the surface, including the electrical wiring. Without a conventional combustion engine and fuel tank to work around, Real Motors has been able to rethink the traditional café racer silhouette.

Electric power, analogue feel

There's plenty going on beneath that unusual exterior, too. The prototype powertrain produces around 100hp, with Real Motors quoting 1,000Nm of torque at the rear wheel after gearing. It weighs an estimated 485lbs (220kg), which is quite substantial for something that looks this streamlined.

Real Motors describes its approach as 'Electric Analogue', aiming to retain the physical connection and familiar controls of a traditional motorcycle rather than filling the bike with screens and digital distractions. There's a small display for essential riding information, while the emphasis is on the responsiveness of the electric motor.

When can you buy one?

Real Motors is now preparing its first production batch, called Lot 01, which will be limited to just 250 motorcycles worldwide. The production specification includes a 65kW electric motor, a 13.4kWh battery and an estimated top speed of 110mph. That's slightly different from the higher-powered prototype specifications, so the final production model will be worth keeping an eye on.

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Prices start at $20,000 (around £15,200), with North American deliveries expected in early 2027. European customers are also on the company's radar, with homologation required before deliveries can begin.

The original Founder's Edition has already sold out, while buyers of the first production batch will be able to choose from several exterior finishes.

For now, Project: ARES is still fairly exclusive, but it's encouraging to see such an unusual concept getting closer to reality. A futuristic-looking electric café racer with translucent bodywork and 100hp sounds like a tempting combination.