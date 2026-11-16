From touring camper to luxury two-bed holiday home, this air conditioned trailer even has a full kitchen and outdoor terrace

In Summary The Beauer X6 expands electrically from 2.15m to 3.6m wide when parked.

Inside are two separate sleeping areas, a kitchen, bathroom and living room that opens onto a small terrace.

Prices start at €74,990, with air conditioning and solar panels available as optional extras.

I've seen some pretty clever approaches to caravan design, but this one takes the idea of expandable living space to another level. The Beauer X6 is a French-built touring trailer that transforms into a spacious two-bedroom holiday home, with room for up to six people and a rather nice outdoor terrace.

On the road, the X6 measures 7.2 metres long and just 2.15 metres wide. Once you've arrived at your campsite an electrically operated telescopic section slides out to increase the width to 3.6 metres, creating around 20 square metres of living space.

(Image credit: Bauer)

A clever expanding design

Unlike some expandable caravans that use several moving sections, the X6 relies on a single telescopic extension. Its squared-off body also makes better use of the available space than the rounded designs found on some of Beauer's earlier models.

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One of its most distinctive features is a large hatch in the living room wall that drops down to form a small outdoor terrace, complete with a tinted canopy. It's a neat way to open up the interior to the surroundings, effectively giving you an outdoor dining area without having to set up a separate awning.

Inside, there's a kitchen with a two-burner gas hob, sink and 157-litre fridge, alongside a bathroom with a shower, sink and cassette toilet. The living room sofa also converts into a double bed.

Room for six, with a few options

There are two separate sleeping areas, although the second bedroom can be configured in different ways. Buyers can choose a double bed, two bunk beds or a desk, while the main bedroom has a 160 x 200cm double. A curtain separates the two sleeping areas.

That means the X6 can accommodate six people with the bunk-bed configuration, although choosing the desk naturally reduces the sleeping capacity.

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How much does it cost?

The Beauer X6 starts at €74,990 (around £65,000), with a range of optional extras including reversible air conditioning, solar panels, a larger battery and a Thule awning.

There's one practical consideration worth mentioning: despite its generous interior, the fully equipped trailer weighs 1,700kg, against a maximum permitted weight of 1,800kg. That leaves just 100kg of payload, so there's not a huge amount of room for luggage and holiday essentials.

Still, the X6 offers a cool alternative to a conventional touring caravan. The ability to expand into a two-bedroom living space, complete with its own little terrace, makes it feel rather more like a holiday home than something you tow behind your car.