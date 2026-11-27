Finally, Android Auto gets a new feature you can see and use – navigation redesign is coming to your car
This could make a big difference to how you use Android Auto
There's a new way to navigate apps in Android Auto, with a change to the layout that appears to be rolling out for some users.
As reported by Android Authority, some are starting to see the navigation options for apps on Android Auto move from the top of the car's screen to the side.
This will cluster those app navigation options to one side, rather than asking the user to tap across the top.
I'm not seeing this on my own version of Android Auto, suggesting there must be some server-side changes to be made, but the shared images make it's clear what's happening.
Take Spotify for example: in the past, the app has presented Home, Recents, Browse and Library across the top. These options are now shown down the left-hand side of the screen.
The navigation doesn't actually change, but it means the options are more tightly clustered together.
While they all sit on the left, we don't know if that's the only design Android Auto will offer, or whether those options will appear on the right for those using a right-hand drive car.
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If the left-hand edge is the only option, then those in a right-hand drive car will have to reach further across the screen to tap those options.
Clustering those menu options together might also make it harder to hit the option you want, as on bumpy roads your finger tends to move around a bit, and here the navigation options have less space.
The source shares the layout in YouTube Music and the Phone app too, showing that this appears to be happening for a full range of apps.
At the moment this is a small change to the navigation and doesn't appear to change the functionality of those apps or introduce any new options.
It's not clear exactly where these changes are rolling-out and how wide the availability will be.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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