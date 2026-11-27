In Summary There's a new layout for app navigation in Android Auto.

Options for navigation in-app are shown down the left-hand edge rather than across the top.

It's not clear yet where this new layout will be available.

There's a new way to navigate apps in Android Auto, with a change to the layout that appears to be rolling out for some users.

As reported by Android Authority, some are starting to see the navigation options for apps on Android Auto move from the top of the car's screen to the side.

This will cluster those app navigation options to one side, rather than asking the user to tap across the top.

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I'm not seeing this on my own version of Android Auto, suggesting there must be some server-side changes to be made, but the shared images make it's clear what's happening.

Take Spotify for example: in the past, the app has presented Home, Recents, Browse and Library across the top. These options are now shown down the left-hand side of the screen.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The navigation doesn't actually change, but it means the options are more tightly clustered together.

While they all sit on the left, we don't know if that's the only design Android Auto will offer, or whether those options will appear on the right for those using a right-hand drive car.

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If the left-hand edge is the only option, then those in a right-hand drive car will have to reach further across the screen to tap those options.

Clustering those menu options together might also make it harder to hit the option you want, as on bumpy roads your finger tends to move around a bit, and here the navigation options have less space.

The source shares the layout in YouTube Music and the Phone app too, showing that this appears to be happening for a full range of apps.

At the moment this is a small change to the navigation and doesn't appear to change the functionality of those apps or introduce any new options.

It's not clear exactly where these changes are rolling-out and how wide the availability will be.