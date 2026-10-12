This Citroën 2CV EV just won the internet – it's the cutest retro revamp I've seen so far

Kicking off the Paris Motor Show, Citroën has pulled out the big guns and revealed a stunning revamp of the most iconic French car ever created.

Conceived in the 1930s as a cheap, reliable car to replace horses and carts (I kid you not), the Citroën 2CV ran for 42 years and became synonymous with French life.

Returning to the show that launched the car in 1938, Citroën has shown a fully electric version of the car for a new generation of drivers.

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Quick summary Citroen has revealed a 2CV electric concept car at the Paris Motor Show, bringing the retro styling of one of France's most iconic cars back to the show that launched it back in 1948.

(Image credit: Citroen)

While still a concept car at this stage, Citroën plans to take this into production with a starting price of €15,000, which is less than £13,000 in the UK and under $17,000 in the US.

Finished in a classic red, the design recreates the classic 2CV pram-like styling with a high roof and large protruding headlights that look like eyes.

Inside, the design remains consistent with the retro theme, having a bench front seat and minimal controls – all finished in a bright yellow. Only the compact 8-inch screen above the gear control gives away its modern drivetrain.

This model even features the classic roll-back fabric sunroof, allowing those old farmers to keep their hats on while driving.

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(Image credit: Citroen)

There are a few more Easter eggs on the concept model to excite 2CV fans, such as the detachable radio that doubles as a speaker, the tortoise and rabbit designs on the brake and accelerator, and the classic horn and start-up sound when the electric motor turns on, to echo the original.

While Renault has led the retro charge with the Renault 5 E-tech and the Renault Twingo, Citroën could have trumped it with the 2CV electric.

Let's hope it still looks as cute and is as cheap as promised when it finally hits the road.