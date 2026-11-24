In Summary Porsche says electric Boxster will have fake engine sound

It'll also have a virtual gearbox function called E-Shift

New Boxster shares a lot of components (and weight) with the Porsche 911

The first all-electric Porsche Boxster sports car is almost here – and now we know a bit more about it, including its performance and what it’ll sound like.

First tipped to land in 2022, then later in 2025, the electric 718 Boxster will now finally arrive during the first quarter of 2027, Porsche says. This comes about a year after speculation mounted that Porsche’s plan to electrify its entry-level sports car had stalled, and over a year since production of the previous Boxster ended.

Instead of being canned, the car was quietly being subjected to around 2.5 million test miles all over the world, from the frozen Arctic to Death Valley.

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Porsche says the electric Boxster uses a drivetrain layout it calls E-Core. This sees the battery pack housed behind the seats instead of under them, as is the common approach of other electric cars. By doing this, Porsche can offer Boxster buyers a lower driving position, while retaining the typical 40-60 front-to-rear weight distribution of a mid-engined sports car.

(Image credit: Porsche)

A rear-wheel-drive two-seater, the electric 718 Boxster uses an 800-volt system architecture. All versions are rear-wheel-drive, and Porsche says the most powerful model can hit 62 mph in under three seconds, with a top speed of over 155 mph.

Porsche says the electric Boxster will come as standard with its E-Shift system first seen in the latest generation of Taycan. When enabled by the driver, E-Shift lets the driver shift through seven virtual gears, simulating the feeling of Porsche’s PDK semi-automatic gearboxes, with gears changed via paddles behind the steering wheel. It sounds like a very similar approach to that of Hyundai with its Ioniq 5 N and 6 N.

Porsche also says the electric Boxster will sound like a petrol-powered sports car. Specifically, the E-Shift mode sees the virtual gearbox experience “accompanied by the faithfully recreated sound of a six-cylinder boxer engine, based on the distinctive sound of the 981-generation Boxster GTS,” Porsche explained.

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As for how the electric Boxster feels when using E-Shift mode, Porsche said: “The virtual gear shift characteristics vary depending on the selected driving mode. Just like with a real PDK system, the driver can choose between automatic gear changes or manual shifts using the paddles behind the steering wheel. Thanks to a targeted increase in torque during the shifting process, performance is identical whether E-Shift mode is activated or deactivated.”

(Image credit: Porsche)

When the E-Shift is not in use, the paddles can be used to switch between three stages of regenerative braking.

Lastly, for now – and perhaps indicating a price point for its new electric sports car – Porsche says the Boxster EV shares several components with the current generation of 911.

These include the steering, which is based on that of the 911 Carrera GTS and means rear-wheel steering is available on a Boxster for the first time. The dimensions of the wheel-and-tyre combinations and the braking system are based on the 911, while the limited-slip differential is also derived from that of the 911.

Also shared with the 911 is the new car’s weight. Porsche says the electric Boxster will have an “overall weight similar to” the current convertible version of 911 GTS T-Hybrid – in other words, around 1,675 kg, or about 300 kg more than the outgoing 718 Boxster GTS 4.0-litre.