Apple CarPlay finally gets Gemini in a long-awaited update – here's what your car can now do

In Summary Gemini is now supported in Apple CarPlay.

Users will be able to access services like Gemini Live while driving.

Gemini provides deeper integration with Google Workplace that Siri AI might not offer.

Google has confirmed that Gemini is now rolling out globally on Apple CarPlay, meaning that iPhone users can benefit from Google's conversational AI while on the road.

Powered by the Gemini app on iOS, integration into CarPlay means you'll be able to access features like Gemini Live, to brainstorm, quiz yourself, or just have a chat with the AI on the move.

While Siri AI will offer many of the information-finding features that Gemini does, for those hooked into a Google Workspace, Gemini will provide access to all that information, so you can ask what's in your calendar, get summaries of emails and a whole lot more.

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Unfortunately, because it's not the native voice assistant, you'll have to tap on the Gemini app on your CarPlay screen to access it, rather than being able to use a hotword or button on your steering wheel.

Already on Android Auto

The launch of Gemini on CarPlay follows its arrival on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, and it's encouraging that Google says this is a global rollout rather than it being limited to one region.

Because Gemini interactions are synced with your Google account, any plans you make, or conversations that you start, can be picked up again in the Gemini app or through Gemini in browser, which is great for ongoing discussions.

Siri doesn't have a direct equivalent to Gemini Live, which might be the attraction of this addition for Apple users. Google suggests that Gemini Live can be used for rehearsing presentations, or asking questions that are more interactive.

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Naturally, one of Gemini Live's best features – the multimodal support so you can bring in sounds, images and so on – isn't going to be something you can do in a car, but having used Gemini on Android Auto, I've found it to be a really useful service.

The news will be welcomed by those Gemini users on iPhone or those who want better access to their Google Workspace, especially if they want to pick up those interactions in a work place.

As per the standard Gemini terms and conditions, some features aren't available in every region because of privacy regulations.