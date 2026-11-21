In Summary The new Volkswagen ID Buzz Beach adds a foldable double bed, modular dining set and blackout curtains.

Available in five- and seven-seat versions, it also gets an overnight mode that runs climate control for up to 48 hours.

Prices start at £54,000, with sales expected to begin in December 2026.

I've been waiting for Volkswagen to turn its electric ID Buzz into a proper camper van, and there's finally some progress. The new ID Buzz Beach adds a fold-out double bed, dining table and a handful of camping-friendly features, making it the closest thing yet to an electric version of the company's much-loved California.

It's not quite the full camper conversion many have been hoping for, though. Volkswagen has taken its existing electric people carrier and given it a collection of removable furniture and overnight comforts, essentially.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

A bed, dining table and 48-hour overnight mode

The ID Buzz Beach is designed to make overnight stays comfortable. Its main addition is a foldable double bed in the rear, accompanied by a small modular dining set. There's also blackout curtains and ventilation grilles for the front windows, helping to make the vehicle more suitable for sleeping in.

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The furniture can be packed away behind the rear bench when it's not needed, so you don't have to sacrifice the Buzz's everyday practicality to take advantage of the camping equipment. Volkswagen will offer the package with both five- and seven-seat versions.

The new overnight mode allows the vehicle's climate control system to operate for up to 48 hours without being plugged in, helping to keep the cabin comfortable while you're sleeping.

Still not quite a Volkswagen California

There is, however, an important distinction between the ID Buzz Beach and Volkswagen's established California camper vans. The latter are dedicated conversions based on the Multivan, with a more comprehensive arrangement for cooking, sleeping and living on the road.

The ID Buzz Beach is essentially a standard electric MPV with additional camping equipment, rather than a purpose-built camper. There's no pop-up roof or full kitchen, and Volkswagen hasn't announced plans for a proper four-berth conversion.

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That's a little disappointing given the ID Buzz's heritage. The original Volkswagen Type 2 became synonymous with camper culture, with Westfalia introducing its first dedicated conversion back in 1951. The company had previously suggested that the electric Buzz would eventually provide the basis for a new generation of California models, but this is as close as we've got so far.

The ID Buzz Beach goes on sale in December, with prices starting at £54,000. It's not quite the electric California we've been waiting for, but at least Volkswagen is finally giving its electric people carrier some proper camping credentials.