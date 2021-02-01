Treblab X5 review: a solid pair of budget priced true wireless earbuds

With so many choices out there when it comes to wireless earbuds, finding a pair that's both reliable and solid without being cheap can be a challenge.

The lower the price goes, the same usually goes for quality. Surprisngly, not with Treblab's X5 true wireless earbuds. A solid, budget-priced pair of Bluetooth true wireless earbuds, the X5s aim to provide premium feel and good audio quality without breaking the bank.

But should you buy these earbuds and are they worth the price? Read on through our review of Treblab's X5 true wireless earbuds to find out if their worth your hard earned cash.

Treblab X5 review: design & functionality

The X5 earbuds feature a convenient charging case that charges via mini-USB. (Image credit: Treblab)

Our Verdict: Great

Common amongst most true wireless earbuds designed for active use, the X5's feature an in-ear design coupled with an around-the-ear fin for a more secure hold.

The design of the X5 earbuds is both comfortable and solid. They don't dig or cause any irritation when wearing for extended periods, and once in don't move at all during movement or exercise.

The buds themselves have a premium feel as well, with a decent weight that gives them a more solid and durable feel. They are still lightweight, of course, but they feels surprisingly more "high-end" than expected.

Each pair of in-line buttons on the earbuds are responsive and easy to press, controlling both volume as well as track selection. A common setup that works, so why fix what isn't broken?

Treblab X5 review: audio & voice

Beryllium drivers provide solid playback quality but could do with some improvements. (Image credit: Treblab)

Our Verdict: Good

While the X5's feature signature True-HD sound with Beryllium drivers, the sound quality can vary depending on track and content playback.

Mid and low can be a bit muffled at times while treble playback may get a bit tinny if the volume is set too high, but the sound is clear enough to surpass other earbuds of this price range. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite tracks, podcasts, or audio books well enough with the HD sound playback provided, just don't expect anything on the level of Bose or JBL.

That said, the microphone is solid for standard voice calls and provides clear audio to the end receiver. Our testing with the mic went smoothly for the most part, with little issues in the way of dropping or static playback.

For the price, you get what you expect when it comes to the sound quality of these earbuds. They won't be changing industry standards anytime soon, but the earbuds and microphone do the job and do it well.

Overall Thoughts

Overall, Treblab's X5 earbuds are a solid choice for shoppers on a budget. (Image credit: Treblab)

Should you buy? Yes

With so many options on the market, finding a solid pair of earbuds is fairly easy at this point. What's going to stand out is quality, both in the audio department and the design spectrum.

Thankfully, for the price they're at the Treblab X5's deliver on both of these well enough for us to suggest them. Audio for the most part is crystal clear and has great range, but as with any other earbud pushing the drivers to their limits will reduce the quality substantially.

Construction wise, these things feel solid and seem built to last. They make a great pair of exercise earbuds or just as a standard pair of everyday headphones, and their solid weight and feel are perfect for on-the-go use.

If you're hoping to grab a pair of cheap true wireless earbuds on a budget without sacrificing sound or build quality, the Treblab X5's are a solid choice.

Heads up! Use code GET10NOW2021 at Amazon during checkout to receive 10% off a pair of Treblab's X5 true wireless earbuds for a limited time.