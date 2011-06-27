Samsung Smart View app video: Hands-on review

he app that turns your Samsung Galaxy S2 into a TV

The Samsung Smart View app, which sadly is only available for the Samsung Galaxy S2 (with other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Tab to follow) let's viewers send content over Wi-Fi from a Samsung Smart TV to the phone.

It doesn't matter whether you're streaming content from the internet, watching a Blu-ray, good old regular TV or even footage from a camcorder; it can all be sent to the Galaxy SII. The transfer needs to take place over the same Wi-Fi network, so it's perfect if you want to carry on watching when you're in another room.

Is this app as good as it sounds? We find out in our Samsung Smart View app video.

