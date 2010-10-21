Samsung Galaxy Tab: Ten things to do right away

Not yet rated

Video:10 things for you to do with the iPad rival

By

Get the most out of the Android toting tablet out-the-box

The long awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab will finally be available next month. The Android-toting Apple iPad rival is set to rock the tablet boat. But what should you do with it straight out of the box?

- Click here for images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab

Luckily we've taken days of painstaking research and compressed it into just over a minute of precision - ten things you need to do straight away...

Should you change the wallpaper, how do you save battery life, what about connectivity?


Check out the video on the right as we give you T3's Top Ten tips to get the most out of you Samsung Galaxy Tab.

What are your top tips for the Samsung Galaxy Tab? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook...

More about Android

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.