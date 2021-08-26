Jack Wolfskin Offshore jacket review: a superb all-rounder

The Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket sits in the midrange overall of Jack Wolfskin jackets, but adds in a swathe of eco-friendly features with a decided maritime twist. It was launched for autumn/winter 2021 at a UK RRP of £175. We've given it a test, and as a strong all-rounder, we reckon it's one of the best waterproof jackets around at the moment. Read on for our full Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket review.

Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket review: design

The Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket is a waterproof two-layer Texapore jacket available in ‘chili’ red or ‘night blue’ colourways. The pitch is that this jacket has been released as part of a ‘Seaside’ Capsule collection, which highlights recycled materials - all items are made from either recycled synthetic fibres (including plastic waste collected from the Mediterranean and recycled PET bottles) or a combination of synthetic and natural materials.

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

In the case of the Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket, the big eco-noise is the Texapore Ecosphere Stretch 2L outer fabric, which is 100% recycled, stretchy, waterproof, windproof and breathable. It’s also a pleasant twill-style surface, as opposed to more technical shells that are usually stiffer and less flexible. A decent three-way adjustable hood, two hand warmer-style outer pockets and one inner pocket finish off the main features of the clean-lined jacket, but there are smaller details worth noting here too.

The hemline adjusters are neat and tidy, the elastic trapped by a little fabric tab so it can’t hang down below the hemline and spoil the look. The YKK zips are all small versions with simple but effective looped cord pulls, none of that oversized bling here, and the regular outbreaks of bar-tacking at stress points make an understated case for longevity.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket review: comfort and performance

At 435g for a size M the Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket is no heavyweight, and given the extra mesh liner around the torso and lining in the arms is a decent weight. Comfort levels are high, thanks to a low-profile cut and that soft face fabric. Wrist closures are velcro and easy to adjust, and also blend nicely into the jacket, contributing to the streamlined look.

The hood might be simply constructed, but the all-external adjusters work well to pull the hood around your head. There’s room for a beanie or similar inside, but not a helmet - which as this isn’t a technical jacket is fair enough. Indeed, Jack Wolfskin positions the Offshore Jacket for ‘travel and everyday wear’, and as a jacket for seaside leisure time this is an excellent choice. The windproofing in particular is just the job for those offshore breezes, coupled with the lining which adds just a fraction of extra warmth for those slightly changeable end-of-season days.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

The waterproofing credentials are solid, as you’d expect from a brand of this calibre. Jack Wolfskin claims the Texapore Ecosphere Stretch 2L fabric has a water column rating of 20,000 mm*, and a Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate (MVTR) of > 15,000 g/m²/24h. These numbers translate pretty well given the context - they’re less good than high-end Gore-Tex or eVent, but better than many, perfect for a more leisure-focussed product. In use, rain beads up nicely, and breathability is pretty good too, though not up to the level of more technical shells. The face fabric finish is a bit of a hidden strongpoint for that coastal vibe use case, where sand and salt can very quickly abrade and damage more technical shells, this brushes them both off with considerable aplomb.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket review: verdict

If you take the view that outdoor equipment should be tools for a particular job, then the Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket does a fantastic job of fulfilling its brief. The recycled elements and lowered manufacturing Co2 are all increasingly common requirements for buyers, especially outdoor-lovers with a healthy concern for the environment.

The jacket itself is designed to be very low-key (apart from the chili red colourway), and will fit into pretty much any environment, especially it’s chosen niche of coastal leisure. Fending off passing showers and the occasional breeze while looking good is the Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket’s forte, and that’s not a bad place to be at all.