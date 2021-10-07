Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac: super suction robot tackles hard floors and mops using twin turbine power

Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac review in a sentence: An easy to set up and use robovac with plenty of suction thanks to twin turbine technology.

One of the main reasons I’ve been so keen on trying the Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac is its ability to vacuum hard floors. With a downstairs living area that consists of either wood floors or ceramic tiles the best robot vacuum cleaners make total sense for me. In some ways they're superior to regular vacuum cleaners, be they standard models or stick editions and certainly take the hassle out of cleaning chores.

The Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac also comes complete with mopping functionality. This makes it ideal for our tiled floors too, although it needs to be kept away from the wood areas to avoid damp seeping into gaps between the boards. And, if you have no need for mopping functionality then bypass the Hybrid model and get yourself the regular model, the Eufy X8 RoboVac.

So then, what does the Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac have over its rivals? I’ve tried the 360 S7 Pro LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop and the Ultenic T10 robot vacuum over the last few months, so I was keen to see how its features and functions stack up.

(Image credit: Anker)

Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac: Price and availability

The Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac can be yours for just $649.99 from Amazon in the US and £499.99 from Amazon in the UK. The X8 without the mopping functionality can be had for $599.99 in the US and £449.99 from Amazon in the UK. No pricing for this model was available for Australia at the time of writing.



(Image credit: Anker)

Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac: What’s in the box?

The machine comes with everything you need to enjoy hands-off vacuuming including the main unit itself, a charging base, power adapter plus two side brushes. There’s also an additional filter, cleaning tool, a water tank along with a washable mopping cloth. We found a handful of disposable mopping cloths inside the box too. A manual is included although downloading the supporting app lets you get the best from the Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac. You can also control the X8 using an Alexa device if preferred.

Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac: Design and build

(Image credit: Anker)

It’s pretty hard to design a robot vacuum that doesn't look like all the others out there, but Eufy has done a great job with the X8 Hybrid RoboVac. It arrives in rather grand packaging and, once out of the box, looks a treat on your floors. Black plastic dominates the design, but there are stylish flourishes that set it apart from the likes of Ecovacs, Roomba and Neato models that cost more.

As is the case with robot vacuums though, the design is svelte enough to get around most uncluttered rooms, but it’ll struggle if you’ve got too many obstacles. That’s the trade-off with robot vacs because they’re great at cleaning if the terrain is fairly easy on them, but they can’t move chairs, pets or cushions out of the way like I can. Size-wise, the diameter is ‎13.58 inches/35cm and there’s a height of 3.85 inches/9.5cm, which is mainly because of the LiDAR scanner housed in the top of the case.

Indeed, the X8 Hybrid RoboVac packs in all of the latest tech for more efficient cleaning with laser mapping of your rooms via the app. This subsequently lets the machine navigate its way around without any assistance. Eufy designers have also integrated a 0.6 litre dust container into the chassis, into which collected dust and debris is pushed under force in order to maximise its storage capabilities. It's still pretty small though.

While this so-called UltraPack technology idea is neat, there’s no getting away from the fact that the bin needs emptying regularly, as is the same for other robovacs. You’ll also want to frequently wash both the bin and the filter inside the machine to preserve optimum performance, though both tasks are done easily enough. In terms of brushing gubbins, the unit has a fairly standard brush roller on the underside, with a rotating three-pronged side brush that helps it root out crumbs, dead flies and more from skirting board edgings and so on.



(Image credit: Anker)

Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac: Performance

If you’ve had any experience of setting up a robot vacuum you’ll know just how fiddly a procedure this can be. Not so with the X8 Hybrid RoboVac, which has to be one of the easiest I’ve experienced to date. You’ll need to charge it fully before use and, brilliantly, if you’re really impatient or have a very dirty home to tackle the X8 can be used before you’ve downloaded and primed the app.

Eufy has done a great job with the intuitive nature of this machine and the intelligent iPath laser mapping works out a lot of the stuff for you. Nevertheless, it’s best to use the app to tailor the machine to suit both your needs and the exact layout of your floorplan. It does a great job of this too, with precision and accuracy. The X8 even avoided the temptation to try and mate with my MacBook, which was on the floor by the sofa, unlike a rival model tested recently.

I’m very pleased with just how quiet the X8 Hybrid RoboVac is too. This model hums away as it goes about its business on the Pure setting. That’s the lowest suction mode mind you, so noise levels rise as you pick up through the four suction settings. I’ve now tried Pure, Power, Turbo and Max, with fairly predictable results on each setting. Anker, the makers of the Eufy range, reckons this machine boasts 2000Pa X 2 suction power and, as such, promotes it as being ideal for pet hair issues. You’ll still be hampered by the low capacity bin capacity however.

Nevertheless, the BoostIS setting allows the X8 to give these settings the beans if you need extra cleaning muscle on occasion. I’ve also been pleased with the way the machine can move from a hard floor up and onto a pile rug without getting into a tangle. Oh, and the spot cleaning aspect of the machine is nifty for tackling isolated spills.

The secret to owning a robot vacuum is to let it do its thing frequently, before too much dust builds up. In that respect the X8 Hybrid RoboVac has been excellent, completely daily forays in an almost annoyingly predictable fashion. It’s no better than most for needing to be emptied it has to be said, but frequent vacuum sessions lessen that. It seems pretty good on the power front too – Anker states up to 180 minutes runtime - although this isn't really an issue as the machine automatically returns to its accompanying charging dock if it’s getting low on power.

Finally, I’ve got to say I’m chuffed with the mopping capability of this machine. It sports a 250ml water tank and does a fine job on ceramic tiles, just as long as you also carry out this task frequently. The X8 Hybrid RoboVac will not replace the deft skills of a human with a mop and bucket, but regular mop overs will keep the likes of unsightly shoe prints or minor drips and spills at bay in locations like conservatories and porches. Just as long as it doesn’t have a chunky doorframe to get over, mind.

(Image credit: Anker)

So, is the Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac any good?

The X8 Hybrid RoboVac ticks all of the usual boxes when it comes to what you expect from a machine like this. It seems like pretty good value and sits way above budget models that have definite compromises in their design, performance and functionality. Equally, it’s cheaper than the unashamed premium models on the market that might cost you a few hundred more. An ideal compromise then.

I’m particularly pleased with the way the app works, which lets you set up the X8 Hybrid RoboVac for mind-numbingly precise vacuuming if you’ve got the time and inclination. At the same time, the X8 works pretty well with minimal human input right out of the box. Used regularly this machine is excellent, and while it suffers the usual drawback of robovacs in that it needs emptying and cleaning frequently – unless you buy a self-emptying model – the X8 Hybrid RoboVac is very dependable.

The X8 will tackle light cleaning of carpets and rugs, but it really comes into its own on hard floors in minimalist homes. Where it will struggle, just like all the other robovacs out there, is if your home is a tip with countless obstacles to navigate. Do your bit to clear those out of the way though and there’s really no stopping the Eufy X8 Hybrid RoboVac.