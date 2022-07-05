Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: a stylish speaker with serious sound

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To sum up this Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: if you want a high-quality mid-sized multiroom speaker that adds something extra to your home’s interior and so won’t be an eye-sore, then this could well be it. It’s one of the best wireless speakers for a modern living space.

Audio Pro is a remarkably consistent audio brand, each and every one of its speakers sounds great, works well and has a stylish design. The Audio Pro C5 Mk II is no different. At first glance, it looks a lot like the Audio Pro C10 Mk II which we were big fans of here at T3, but in actual fact, it’s smaller and doesn’t come with the magnetic mesh panel on the front.

In this Audio Pro C5 Mk II review you’ll be able to find out everything you need to know about this multiroom speaker, from what’s new about it to its design and how easy it is to set up, as well as how I got on with its performance and sound quality.

Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: price and what’s new

You can buy the Audio Pro C5 Mk II now starting from $350 in the US and £300 in the UK. It’s not currently available in Australia.

The Audio Pro C5 Mk II is the second edition of this wireless speaker so it has been improved in a few different ways this time around. Firstly, it's now compatible with more multiroom setups thanks to the addition of Google Cast and AirPlay 2, which means you can also use your other smart speakers to control it by voice.

Other than that, the acoustics have been boosted, and there’s a brand new preset button on the control panel.

Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

Sure to fit in with any modern home aesthetic, the Audio Pro C5 Mk II is striking with Scandinavian roots, and you can tell.

Stunningly simple, it’s shaped like a box with a leather handle across the top to carry it around. You can buy it in three smooth matte colours: black, white and grey - I tested out the black version which I thought looked especially sleek and stylish although it was a little prone to stubborn fingerprint marks.

Measuring 130 x 250 x 150mm, the Audio Pro C5 Mk II is the same size as its predecessor which is not particularly small but it’s not huge either so will look perfectly at home on a shelf or side table in your living room, office or kitchen. Of course, you do need to place it near a power source because it doesn’t come with a battery built-in, something I think this device would massively benefit from.

Setting up the speaker for the first time with Wi-Fi is very easy, you can choose to do so with the Audio Pro Control app, Google Home or Apple Home. For the purposes of this test, I used both the Audio Pro Control app and Google Home.

Audio Pro's app is available for both iOS and Android. I just had to open it up, choose to add a new device, find Audio Pro C5 Mk II on the list and enter my home Wi-Fi password. That’s it. The app sorts out the rest for you so I was up and running in less than 5 minutes and the device then automatically appeared in my Google Home app as well.

I mostly chose to play music through Spotify Connect, but you can choose another service through the app including Tidal, Napster and Deezer.

(Image credit: Future)

There are two more ways to connect to the speaker, through Bluetooth or alternatively through a wired connection. The Audio Pro C5 Mk II has ports for RCA although the necessary cable isn't included in the box, and you can even hook up a separate subwoofer to it, although there’s no auxiliary port for a 3.5mm audio cable.

A brushed metal panel on the top gives you plenty of control over the speaker without needing to reach for your phone. There are small buttons to pause/play the music, skip forwards and backwards through tracks and to switch between inputs. Tiny LED lights along the bottom let you know which connection has been selected between Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LAN.

To adjust the volume, there’s a larger circular button in the middle and on the other side of that, there are six preset buttons which give you quick access to your favourite playlists, albums and internet radio stations.

Each preset button is framed by a white light so you know which one you are using at any given time. Assigning them takes seconds, you just have to press one while your music is playing. You can also set them up using the Audio Pro Control app.

Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: sound and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, looks aren’t everything and any speaker, especially at this price, needs to sound just as good as it looks. Luckily, the Audio Pro C5 Mk II doesn’t disappoint in that realm.

Clear, balanced sound with a wide soundstage makes for superb listening. It’s powerful and punchy enough for a party but without breaking glass or shaking walls. Lyrics come through clearly and aren’t at all overwhelmed by the bass, making for a very pleasant and precise sound.

I used this to listen to everything from pop to rock to podcasts, and I loved it. Some people might be looking for a bit more oomph, especially if you listen to a lot of drum and bass or techno. But despite that, I still thought that the sound travels well, and you’ll easily be able to fill up even a larger living space.

Through the Audio Pro Control app, you can actually adjust the bass and treble to better suit you as well. Other features in the app include a sleep timer to save energy or alarms to get you out of the house on time in the morning.

The Audio Pro C5 Mk II is fast to respond when you stream music through it, and when you select one of the preset buttons. Using this with Spotify Connect and Google Cast was unproblematic as well, the speaker was always listed when I needed it so I didn’t have any hassle trying to get it working.

Audio Pro C5 Mk II review: verdict

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The Audio Pro C5 Mk II wireless speaker has a lot to boast about - not only does it sound great and work just as you'd expect it to, but it won't disrupt your decor at home either because it looks genuinely cool.

The only downsides I can really think of are its slightly eye-watering price tag and the fact that, despite having a handle, there's no battery to make it a portable device.

Adding Google Cast and AirPlay 2 to the mix opens this up to a lot more people, and it's also great that there are other ways to connect in case your Wi-Fi starts being a bit rocky. Long story short: the Audio Pro C5 Mk II is definitely worth considering!

