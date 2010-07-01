Apple iPhone 4 video review

The iPhone 4 shot in all its delicious glory

Apple's shiny new handset gets the luxury video treatment

More iPhone 4 videos:
- iMovie for iPhone 4 review
- Apple iPhone 4 unboxing and hands-on
- iPhone 4 huge signal loss problem revealed
- Rubber case solves iPhone 4 signal issue
- iOS 4 10 best features

The iPhone 4 is one of those gadgets where we like to pull out the stops, roll out the red carpet and give it the full VIP treatment.

So we whisked the handset off to our video studio, who produced some of the most gorgeous photography we've seen of the device yet.

Check out the video review to see the device in all its glory, as well as a detailed commentary informed by our written review and a demonstration of all the new features up close and personal. Enjoy!

