White HTC Sensation XE to launch later this month

Building on its dual-core processor and Beats Audio base, the HTC Sensation is to be on the receiving end of a white hued makeover later this month

The recent flurry of white handset releases is to add yet another new arrival with a white HTC Sensation XE set to launch later this month.



A newly hued rendition of the first handset to come sporting Beats Audio technology, the white HTC Sensation XE has been outed just days after the formal confirmation of the white HTC Sensation, with the Beats device to land via online retailer Clove.



White HTC Sensation XE Release Date and Price



Available to pre-order now, the white HTC Sensation XE is set to go on sale through Clove later this month with a February 20th white HTC Sensation XE release date currently pencilled in.



Preparing to launch on a SIM-free basis, those looking to snap up the lightly toned XE handset will need to part with £408 in order to own the device.



White HTC Sensation XE Specs



Sporting the same array of innards as its standard black sibling, the white HTC Sensation XE features a 1.5GHz dual-core processor with the handset's 4.3-inch qHD display touting a 960 x 540p resolution.



With an 8-megapixel camera lining up on the device's rear, the white HTC Sensation XE boasts 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities, a second, forward-facing VGA snapper and Beats Audio tech.



Watch our HTC Sensation XE video below

