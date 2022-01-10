This off-road electric scooter sounds like the most fun you can have on two wheels

Okai might not be a name you've heard of but it has been supplying electric scooters to ride-sharing companies such as Lime and Bird for years, secretly making some of the most rugged and best electric scooters out there. Now though, it is releasing models under its own name and they look pretty impressive.

In addition to a more traditional street scooter with a swappable battery, it also revealed an off-road model, which sounds insanely fun.

The ES800 has a dual drive 1000W with 1800W peak power. This allows it to climb up to 35% inclines and reach a top speed of 37mph.

(Image credit: OKAI)

To allow it to tackle any surface it comes with 12-inch off-road tires and shock absorbers on both front and rear.

While an exact weight hasn't been specified yet, the information says that it is 30% heavier than regular scooters to add stability, though we suspect that has more to do with that giant motor and battery as well.

Either way, this isn't a model you'll want to carry around, but it as a model you'll want to tear up a field with.

Announced alongside the ES800 is the OKAI SH10 – the world's first smart interactive helmet made with antibacterial materials.

It's designed to make your commute safer, and more hygienic, with integrated Bluetooth that provides app connectivity and the ability to customize and configure front and rear LED displays.

(Image credit: OKAI)

Riders can connect the app and select customized colours, text, and patterns, while also enjoying their favourite music using a smart integrated speaker that provides audio without affecting aural awareness on the road.

That's all of the information we have at the moment, but we'll keep you updated with news and reviews as soon as possible, for now, though, why not take a look at our best electric scooter guide and best cheap electric scooter deals.