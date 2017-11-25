This Dyson DC59 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a steal at £139

Powered by a Dyson digital V6 motor, the Dyson DC59 cordless vacuum delivers up to 20 minutes of fade-free suction according to Dyson.

And there's a cracking Black Weekend Dyson deal on this cordless Dyson vacuum available at Tesco where you can save £130 off the original price. It's now down to just £139! And, of course, buying from Tesco means you can grab 139 Clubcard points, too!

Buy the DC59 Cordless from Tesco

If you want something a bit more premium from Dyson, then check out the other deals for the V6 and V8 cordless (as well as other) models below.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal | £200 | Was £449 We're calling this as the best non-console, non-Sonos deal of the day. £249 off one of Dyson's best plug-in vacs. You don't need to clean the filters, it rights itself if it falls over, and it sucks like a billy goat. What more could you want for £200? View Deal

Dyson V6 Animal | £179 | Better than half price at Currys The big retailers have been in a pricing arms race over the V6 Animal all week and Currys has now retaken the lead. The V6 offers 20 minutes of suction on its top power setting and is a fantastic vac at this price.View Deal

Dyson V6 Animal | £184 | Half price at John Lewis John Lewis isn't doing this any cheaper than its rivals, but it does throw in a two-year guarantee, as is its wont. The shop's Click and Collect (from your nearest Waitrose or John Lewis) service is great, as is its after service in general.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | £329 | Was £519 Dyson's flagship cordless vac is the best you can get – it goes up to 40 minutes between charges, has a very oomph-y turbo setting, and also boasts '2 Tier Radial cyclone technology' – and priced accordingly. Hoorah for AO's substantial price cut, then!View Deal

