OnePlus Nord is available today – but you'll have to be quick

Today, apparently, is the day: the OnePlus Nord will be available to pre-order. But it seems like you’ll have to be quick. That’s because OnePlus, in order to keep the buzz going, seems to be limiting the pre-orders to just 100 people.

If you’re wondering why this is caveated with words like “apparently” and “seems”, it’s because OnePlus has decided that press releases and media briefings are too dull, and has gone down the viral marketing route.

@OnePlusLiteZThing is an official Instagram account and, yes, that is its real name. On there, the company posted a couple of interesting Stories yesterday morning:

These Stories were posted to the OnePlus Instagram account. (Image credit: OnePlus)

Given that 24-hour countdown clock started at exactly 9:00 BST (that’s 4am ET, US readers), we’ve got just a few short hours before this tiny pre-order window opens. No clues were given as to how these orders could be made, of course, but I’d suggest following the Instagram account to be safe . It was once a private account, posting cryptic messages and memes like this:

...but now it seems to be open to all.

Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed the existence of the new phone in a blog post, saying it would bring “the premium, flagship experience that you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line.”

We don’t know exactly what that’ll mean in practice yet, but rumors point to a 6.4-inch screen, a 90Hz display and a triple rear-camera array, all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G CPU.