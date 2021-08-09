TCL launches Australia-first smart glasses giving you cinematic viewing on the go

Australians are getting the first look at TCL's brand-new NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses.

Launched exclusively with Harvey Norman, the smart glasses equip buyers with a fully immersive home-cinema experience in their pocket. Comparable to a 140-inch TV display, users simply connect the glasses to their smartphone and enjoy portable cinematic entertainment, live sport and high-definition gaming right in front of their eyes.

The NXTWEAR G boast 1080p high-definition Sony FHD Micro OLED panels, which are positioned to deliver home theatre proportions, offering a 16:9 aspect ratio. They also offer 3D 4K content integrated with stereo speakers, allowing cinema scores, gameplay and concerts to be brought to life

(Image credit: TCL)

When in use, you simply wear them as you would a normal pair of shades, with no need to charge and a simple plug-and-play functionality that is compatible with over 100 smartphones, tablets and laptops.

And you won't become disorientated with your surroundings, either. The open-fit design ensures you maintain a degree of peripheral vision, enabling you to be fully immersed in your viewing experience while still staying connected with your immediate environment.

Even more impressive is the multi-screen interaction, allowing you to toggle between several tasks at the same time. Simply rotating your head lets you switch between screens for an all-in-one viewing experience.

Inside the carry case you'll get three adjustable nose pad sizes to cater to every face shape, as well as a lens adapter for a clear viewing experience for any optical prescription.

(Image credit: TCL)

Available to purchase at Harvey Norman from today, the TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses are priced at AU$899.

To accompany the release, those who purchase the clever lenses will also receive a bonus six month subscription to Optus Sport.

Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, said: “With 40 years of research and development, TCL continues to push the boundaries of innovation, and this includes challenging form factors in ways that will create new and exciting experiences for consumers.

“The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses epitomises this global commitment and emulates a 140-inch screen right before your eyes. We are thrilled that Australia will be the very first market anywhere in the world. Alongside four recently-launched smartphones, today’s launch shows a strong roadmap and commitment to the Australian market.”