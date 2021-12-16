T3.com is hiring a new Tech Channel Editor – apply now

T3's daily mission is to hunt out and showcase the very best products available to help our readers live a better, smarter life. We want to cover beautiful, innovative and quality products that spark joy and, as such, we only write about only the best tech, home and lifestyle products.

And now you can do that too as part of the T3.com team, as we're recruiting for a new Tech Channel Editor.

As detailed in the official role description, the T3.com Tech Channel Editor needs to be someone who can write and commission helpful content that precisely matches a reader’s needs.

That means you’ll be able to identify, through industry knowledge and use of data, the consumer technology products and subjects that improve our readers’ lives, and then produce engaging, authoritative content on those topics. You’ll be able to provide the right amount of knowledge without getting caught in pointless details, and you’ll provide it in a clear, entertaining way.

We’re looking for someone with passion and expertise in consumer technology who knows what to recommend and when – tailoring advice depending on the time of year and what people will be looking for.

It's a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about consumer technology and has established experience in online journalism to really grow T3.com as a brand and their position at Future, one of the most successful specialist media companies in the world.

To learn more about the Tech Channel Editor role be sure to check out its official job listing now.

For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.

