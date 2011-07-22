T3 Gadget Awards finalists revealed as voting opens

T3 Gadget Awards 2011 finalist voting is now open

The T3 Gadgets Awards 2011 have entered the final stage of voting as the products, companies and services that are to battle it out for the 19 coveted awards are revealed.



With well over 350,000 reader votes cast during the longlist stage the 2011 T3 Gadget Awards look set to be bigger and better than ever with you, the T3 reader, needed once again to help whittle the shortlisted finalists down to the 19 eventual winners.



The pinnacle of the T3 Gadget Awards is the Gadget of the Year award which for 2011 will see Apple's market dominating iPad 2 attempt to emulate the success of its first-generation predecessor and fight off competition from the likes of the Amazon Kindle, Samsung Galaxy S II and the Nintendo 3DS to walk away from the October 10th event with the prize.



Other hotly contested categories in the 2011 T3 Gadget Awards will see former winners Stephen Fry and Suzi Perry battle it out with the likes of Marc Zuckerberg and Sir Richard Branson to become the Tech Personality of the Year whilst the Phone of the Year award will see wildcard entry the HTC Sensation looking challenging handset offerings from Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Motorola and Apple.

"We've seen an amazing response to the T3 Gadget Awards for 2011,” Kieran Alger, Editor of T3.com announced. “Well over 350,000 user votes have been cast to help find the products, brands and personalities that have captured the imagination since October last year.”

“The public vote and the competition to grab a place in the final has been closer than ever. It's testament to the depth and breadth of innovation we've seen over the past nine months.”

For a full list of the finalists and to begin voting for your top tech ahead of the September 22nd closing date head on over to the T3 Gadget Awards 2011 site.