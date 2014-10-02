T3 Gadget Awards 2014: Richard Ayoade wins Tech Personality of the Year

Channel 4's Gadget Man presenter and comic legend Richard Ayoade has stolen the show as Tech Personality of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2014.

Richard Ayoade has been Gadget Man for just over a year now, but he's been on our radar for much longer than that.

The whimsical winner kicked off his TV career on the Mighty Boosh, but techies amongst you might be more familiar with his starring role as Moss on the IT Crowd.

Richard managed to take top spot at the T3 Awards over expert tech contemporaries like Rory Cellan-Jones, Stephen Fry, Ashton Kutcher, and Rachel Riley.

To the victor, the spoils, though, as Mr. Ayoade lapped up voter's praise for his expertly crafted sense of humour and commitment to all things gadget.

It's a well-earned victory, especially as he revealed back in a 2008 interview: "I don't know anything about computers. I resisted getting the internet for a long time."

Aside from gadgets, the comic legend also released his second feature film this year - The Double, based on a novella of the same name by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

His previous flick, Submarine, was met with critical acclaim, so it's praise all round for the reluctant technophile.

Ayoade also took up a starring role in this year's American 3D stop-motion fantasy comedy The Boxtrolls.

But we're all about the tech, and with Gadget Man and IT Crowd under his belt, he's plenty deserving of the T3 top prize.

Is Richard your choice for personality of the year, or were you won over by one of the other finalists? Let us know in the comments box below.