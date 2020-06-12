T3 Awards 2020: The Neff N 70 is our Bake Off champion

The judges agree: the Neff N 70 B57CR22N0B is the best oven you can buy today and our T3 Awards 2020 champion. It’s great for every kind of dish, and particularly good for baking thanks to its clever and useful Slide & Hide door, which you may have seen on the Great British Bake Off.

Quick and easy access to the 71 litre interior is one thing, but it’s the way the NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B gets the cooking job done that’s most impressive. NEFF’s own CircoTherm heating system means you get fast, precise and efficient cooking. We think this works best for baking, with controls that allow you to tweak and fine-tune the level of heat in the oven with really impressive accuracy.

Central to that is the 2.5-inch TFT display with Neff’s so-called ShiftControl. It delivers a fast way of picking through the 12 different heating options. Having precise control over your cooking does, as we mentioned, make the NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B super useful for conquering tricky cake recipes, dough proving and bread baking too.

However, with impressive grilling capabilities and slow-cook, low heat aspects of the machine proving very tidy the NEFF is nothing if not a great all-rounder. Add-in rapid heat functionality and a Sabbath setting and you have a hugely capable appliance. We’ve also been consistently impressed with the quietness of this oven, so much so that it’s almost easy you’ve forgotten you’ve put it on.

Therefore, we also think the automatic switch off feature is very reassuring if you’ve gone out for the day and can’t quite remember if you’ve programmed your NEFF to quit after a certain amount of cook time. No worries if you’ve got it set on a high heat for example, as it’ll switch off after a couple of hours.

