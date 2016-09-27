T3 Awards 2016: who's nominated for Innovation of the Year?

Yes, it's the tech that helped you rediscover the shock of the new. Out-of-the-box thinking that pushes the envelope and totes ignores low-hanging fruit.

And, make no mistake about it, competition is super high this year. We've got modular smartphones, hydrogen cars, short-throw projectors and more competing for the big award, however, only one can take it home at the end of the night.

Which product would you give the Innovation of the Year award to?

LG G5 and “Friends”

LG's flagship phone multiplies its techy charms with modular accessories, from speakers to VR headsets to robots. When reviewing the G5 earlier in the year, T3.com's own Spencer Hart said that:

"I like the LG G5 a lot, it's a real joy to use. Not because it's a perfect smartphone, but because it's innovative. If you want a 'stand out' smartphone to make a geeky statement, the G5 is it. The modular design is interesting, and the ability to swap the battery is key for some."

Samsung Gear 360

A full-on, near-360-degree VR camera that everyone can afford. Virtual Reality YouTube could go big in 2016 as a result. We said this when going hands on with the Gear 360:

"So, yes, we're dead impressed by Gear 360 as a piece of tech.We can see this gaining traction with certain groups. Extreme sports enthusiasts, of course. And perhaps helmet-cam-toting urban cyclists will now be sharing footage of their high-tension interactions with burly taxi and van drivers in full, 360-degree VR, which I think we can all agree will be a lot of fun."

Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell

The world's first hydrogen-powered, zero-emissions production car is an urban runaround that might just save the planet. This is what T3 said after going out for a spin in the Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell:

"Is hydrogen the fuel of the future? From our short time experiencing it, we have no doubt it will be. It's just a matter of building the infrastructure."

Sony LSPX-W1S 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector

A full 4K of visual splendour, projected from barely a rat's throw from your skirting board. One day, all projectors will be like this.

Samsung WW8500 AddWash

Say goodbye to “realising you've not put your lucky socks in this wash” misery with this laundry-cleansing miracle device. What makes the WW8500 AddWash so special is that the machine has an extra door inside the front that allows you to add clothing to a cycle that has already started without worrying about a flooded kitchen or utility room floor.

HTC Vive

VR: great. VR with the option to walk around: greater. That, but with systems to stop you walking right into walls, as HTC Vive boasts: the best.

