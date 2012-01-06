T3: Android Edition officially launched via Android Market

The wait is over; T3 has officially launched the T3: Android Edition bringing a host of high quality interactive content to your Google OS running tablets
T3, your trusted source of all things tech, has expanded its app based offerings with the hugely popular T3: iPad Edition making the jump to Google's mobile OS to land as the UK's first magazine with a fully interactive Android Edition.
Responding to customer demand and reader feedback T3 has transformed its award-winning iPad Edition for Android bringing a bevy of interactive and exclusive content to the Android Market available application.
“The Android Market is flourishing, with millions of people now using Android devices and downloading apps,” said Luke Peters, Editor of T3. “Our success on the iPad has cemented our position as the number one choice for tech fans and I anticipate Android users will embrace our new edition with a similar vigour.”
T3: Android Edition Features
Replicating its iPad counterpart the newly launched T3: Android Edition comes packed with a host of high quality content with users able to browse through 360-degree product images, interactive reviews and a flurry of breaking news.
Developed for large format tablet devices the T3: Android Edition will be fully optimised for users touting devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, Motorola Xoom and Xoom 2 and the Asus Eee Pad Transformer, bringing stunning image galleries and a fluid UI to all.
“As the first UK magazine to embrace Android with a fully interactive edition, T3 is once again at the cutting edge,” said Nial Ferguson, Group Publishing Director of Future's Technology portfolio, T3's parent company. “Becoming a first mover on Android allows us to learn more about the consumers of this growing platform and to ensure we are serving our audience, no matter what tablet device they own.
T3: Android Edition Price
Launched to coincide with the physical release of T3 issue 199 the T3: Android Edition is available to download now direct from the Android Market.
For those Android tablet touting users who subscribe to the printed edition of T3, the T3: Android Edition will be available to download free of charge. Non subscribers will be able to fill their Android tablets with this great array of T3 content for just £2.99 per issue.
Do you have an Android tablet; have you been waiting for T3 to launch a T3: Android Edition? Download the app today and let us know what you make of it via the comments box below.