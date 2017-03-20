T3 Agenda: Sony's new Xperia L1 budget handset, Guess Watches now support Android Wear 2.0 and more

Welcome to the first T3 Agenda of the week as we shake off the weekend rust and check out Sony's new budget Xperia handset, Guess' new Android Wear-ready watches and more...

Sony's new Xperia L1 smartphone offers a budget handset with some adaptive settings

Sony said it would announce five new handsets - yes, FIVE! - at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), but the event wrapped up last week with only four on the books. Now we finally have number five - the Sony Xperia L1 - a budget take on the L series.

And we mean budget - it comes with a 5.5-inch/720p display, 16GB of storage via microSD, 13MP and 5MP cameras and a quad-core (4 x 1.45 GHz) MediaTek processor running Android Nougat. It's not going to be the fastest phone in the world, but it'll certainly look nice with a choice of pale pink, black and white finishes.

The L1 will also support Xperia Actions, something Sony describes as adaptive feature that changes settings to suit your surroundings - so if you're charging your phone at night it will go into Good Night mode whereby the L1 will use a lower display brightness setting and add a 'Do Not Disturb' sign. Welcome to the future, people.

The Sony Xperia L1 will be available in April. No word on pricing as yet.

Guess' new range of watches to support Android Wear 2.0 OS

Luxury timepiece specialist Guess Watches is expanding its premium smartwatch range with a new set of wearables that support Google's new Android Wear 2.0 OS.

With Baselworld 2017 - one of the biggest showcases of the year - set to kick off this week, the firm has unveiled the new Guess Connect range, featuring a makeover that combines the future of Android wearable OS and the fashion-forward styling Guess has always been known for.

These funky new timepieces are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors and are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Add this to the terrifying array of customisation options Guess is offering with the Connect range (44mm and 41mm cases will be available, alongside navy blue, gold, rose gold and silver finishes) and you've got one sleek and smart accessory.

No word on how much these blinged-out watches will be arriving, or how much they'll set you back, but we're expecting them to drop by the end of 2017.

Protect your GoPros from the elements with the Peli Storm iM2050 GP1 and GP2 cases

If you've got a GoPro action cam, but you want to make sure you can transport to the harshest corners of the globe without wrecking it en route, why not give the new Peli Storm Cases a go?

The GP1 and GP2 use a high-performance HPX polymer construction to protect sensitive equipment, a lid equipped with a polymer o-ring for a dust and watertight seal and an automatic pressure equalization Vortex valve that stops moisture from entering the case and prevents vacuum-lock so the case opens easily at any altitude.

Built inside a tough Peli Storm Case iM2050, the GP1 features custom foam and secures one GoPro camera, mounts and accessories. The GP2 custom foam protects up to two GoPro cameras and limited mounts and accessories. It's also compatible with most GoPro versions so don't worry about your rugged adventure cam not fitting.

The GP1 retails at £86.95 and the GP2 at £99.95. They're available from Peli Products UK right now.