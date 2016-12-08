This smart polish cleans your car without using a drop of water

Did you know using a hosepipe to clean you car isn’t very environmentally friendly? It’s even illegal in some places with a draught, such as California where you’ll be fined $500 if you’re caught using one.

“But”, I hear you cry, “I can’t drive around in a dirty whip! How else can I clean my car?”

I’m glad you asked. You can now buy waterless washes. We were pretty skeptical at first, but after the guys from Smart Polish Pro came to show us how it worked, we were left pretty amazed.

What is it?

Smart Polish Pro Waterless Wash and Wax is exactly what it says on the tin - it’s a solution which allows you to wash your car without any water.

It contains carnauba wax, which is a naturally-formed water repellant wax.

How does it work?

Magic!

Not really. First you spray the formula onto your car, and wait for five minutes.

The Water Wash and Wax lifts dirt & grime away from the surface using an emulsification process developed by Smart Polish Pro’s chemists. It breaks the dirt down and forms a bubble around it, allowing you to wipe it away with a microfibre cloth without scratching the car’s paint.

Then give it a good buff with a clean microfiber cloth and hey presto! You’ve got a clean, protected car.

We’ve tried it, and it really is that easy. Obviously the buffing takes a while, much longer than just pointing a pressure washer at the dirt, but the results will be better.

One 500ml bottle will clean an average sized car 6-8 times.

The carnauba wax leaves a high gloss finish, and also protects the paintwork, leaving a water repellant finish.

What’s the point?

It saves water, and the formula is classified as ‘Non-Hazardous’, is biodegradable and has no spill-off so it won’t harm the environment.

It’s quicker than shampooing, rinsing, and waxing a car (if you’re doing a proper job), and it’ll protect your paint.

Where can I get it?

Smart Polish Pro’s Waterless Wash and Wax is £15.99 for a 500ml bottle. That comes with a spray nozzle and microfibre cloth. That’s not crazy expensive, but it is a premium product.

You can buy it form Halfords or Smart Polish Pro.