T3 Awards 2015: the shortlist has been announced!

Today is a big day for us here at T3.com - we're announcing the shortlist for the T3 Awards 2015, celebrating the very best in the world of technology.
The T3 Awards are the most prestigious in tech, celebrating the greatest innovations, brands and gadgets of the past 12 months.
Voting across all categories is now open at t3.com/awards so the you can decide which devices and brands will reign supreme at the star-studded ceremony at London's Grand Connaught Rooms on September 17. Winners are decided by reader votes and a panel of expert industry judges
The Awards night also doffs its cap to the individuals who have shaped the industry with their entrepreneurial spirit, and classic products that have impacted culture today.
The big news this year is that twin behemoths of the tech world, Apple and Samsung, are nominated for an incredible nine awards each, coming up against each other in four categories, including Brand of the Year and Gadget of the Year, with Apple's Watch and iPad Air 2, and Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge phone and Gear VR all in contention for the latter. Hot on their heels, Sony, LG and Microsoft are all nominated for five awards apiece.
Wearable Tech leads the charge across the Awards, with Apple Watch the most nominated product. Apple's wearable scoops three nominations, including Design Innovation and Wearable of the Year, while the Fitbit Charge HR and Garmin Forerunner 920 XT receive two apiece.
Virtual Reality also has a good showing with the Samsung Gear VR up for Gadget and Gaming Product of the Year, and category kickstarter Oculus Rift Crescent Bay up for Gaming Product.
The full T3 Awards 2015 shortlist
Gadget of the Year
- Apple iPad Air 2
- Apple Watch
- DJI Phantom 3 Pro
- Fitbit Charge HR
- Garmin Forerunner 920 XT
- HTC One M9
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Gear VR
- Canon EOS 7D Mark II
- GoPro Hero 4 Black
Gaming Product of the Year
- HTC Vive
- Microsoft Xbox One
- Oculus Rift Crescent Bay
- Razer Blade
- Samsung Gear VR
- Sony PlayStation 4
Phone of the Year
- HTC One M9
- Apple iPhone 6
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- LG G4
TV of the Year
- LG EC970V
- LG UF9400
- Panasonic CX850
- Panasonic CX400
- Samsung JS9500
- Sony X9000C
The Entertainment Award
- Amazon Instant Video
- BBC iPlayer
- Google Chromecast
- Netflix
- Sky Go
- Spotify
Laptop or Tablet of the Year
- Apple iPad Air 2
- Apple MacBook Pro Retina
- Dell XPS 13
- Microsoft Surface Pro 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S
- Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
Camera of the Year
- Canon EOS 7D Mark II
- GoPro Hero 4 Black
- Nikon D3300
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 II
- Samsung NX1
- Sony FDR-X1000V 4K Action Camera
Brand of the Year
- Apple
- LG
- Microsoft
- Samsung
- Tesla
The Home Technology Award
- Honeywell Voice Thermostat
- Dyson Humidifier
- Philips Hue
- Smarter Kettle
- Withings Home
- Works With Nest
Design Innovation
- Apple MacBook
- Apple Watch
- Devialet Phantom
- Dolby Atmos
- Microsoft Holo Lens
- Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim
The Sound Award
- Arcam Solo Soundbar
- B&O BeoPlay A2
- Bowers & Wilkins T7
- NAIM Mu-so
- Monitor Audio A100
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless
Wearable Technology of the Year
- Apple Watch
- Fitbit Charge HR
- Garmin Forerunner 920 XT
- LG G Watch Urbane
- Moto 360
- Basis Peak
Car of the Year
- Audi R8 e-tron
- BMW i8
- Jaguar XE
- Tesla Models S P85D
- Toyota Mirai
- VW Golf GTE