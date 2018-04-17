Samsung just dropped a big hint at how the Galaxy Note 9 will be the best Note yet

Samsung is obviously feeling confident about its forthcoming Note 9 smartphone, as it's given it the codename 'Crown'. That's according to a tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass, who said in the same tweet that the model number would be SM-N960U.

In contrast, the Note 8 merely had the codename 'Great' which, given the unfortunate situation it found itself in with the Note 7, was perhaps good enough.

But those days of troublesome smartphone batteries are well and truly behind Samsung and now the phone manufacturer is subtly talking up the capabilities of the new Note 9 by way of its codename.

So will the Note 9 be king or queen of the smartphones? Will it be Samsung's crowning glory? Leaked Note 9 specs suggest it just might be.

We've heard that the screen will be a little larger than that of the Note 8, while the battery will be getting a significant upgrade to either 4,000mAh or 3,850mAh, both of which dwarf the 3,300mAh battery you'll find in the Note 8.

We're also hearing about the the possible inclusion of an in-screen fingerprint reader, and that the Note 9 will be faster than the Galaxy S9 Plus . And if you're keen to get your hands on one, you'll be pleased to learn that the release date could be as early as July.

Watch out, Apple. Looks like Samsung is coming for the crown.