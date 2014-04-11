Samsung Galaxy S5 UK price, networks and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is now official boasting specs that have clearly prepared it for the upcoming fight against the iPhone 6 and new HTC One

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is now official after being announced at MWC 2014. The new flagship Android smartphone will be aiming to take on a plethora of rivals including the Sony Xperia Z2, new HTC One and of course the much-rumoured Apple iPhone 6.

Now that you know the Galaxy S5 exists, and is indeed launching in the UK the next question is where can you get your hands on it, and how much will the Galaxy S5 cost?

Fret not as over the next few days and weeks we'll be updating this post with all the pricing and network availability information in the UK so you'll know where you can buy it and for how much.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S5 for £569.95 SIM free or £42 per month with no upfront cost. Alternatively, you can pick it up for £33 per month when trading in any old phone (on top of the trade in value of the old handset).

Virgin Media

Virgin Media's TV, broadband and home phone customers will be able to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S5 from just £29 a month.

Non-Virgin Media customers will be able to snag themselves an S5 from £39 a month, with a £99 upfront fee.

Despite Virgin Media's lack of 4G there's good news as the S5's new Download Booster feature will combine your home WiFi network and your mobile network to speed up downloads even further.

Virgin Media will offer the handset in electric blue, shimmer white and charcoal black.

Vodafone

Samsung's new blower is available on Vodafone from £42 per month with no upfront cost and £579.95 SIM free, with blistering 4G speeds included.

Phones 4u

You'll be able to grab the device for free with a £47 a month 4G contract, or you can pick it up sim-free for a one off payment of £569.95.

Three

Three has confirmed that it's offering the Galaxy S5 on a range of tariffs. You have the option of paying £41 per month on an upfront cost of £29 for all-you-can-eat texts, data and calls. Alternatively, there's the choice of getting the S5 on PAYG for £549 and then paying 3p per minute, 2p per text and 1p per MB of data.

Other tariffs are available from Three and you'll be able to make use of the network's free upgrade to its superfast version of 4G.

EE

Yes, you will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S5 from EE with the company highlighting the fact that because the new S5 is a CAT 4-enabled smartphone you'll be able to make use of EE's 4G network which recently announced speeds of up to 60Mbps.

On a montly 4G contract with 4GB of data allowance, the Samsung Galaxy S5 will set you back £37.99 a month for 24 months with a further one-off payment of £59.99 for the phone itself. There are a range of other 24 month plans now available to peruse on EE's website.

O2

O2 has confirmed that it will be stocking the Galaxy S5 unfortunately for the moment that's about all we know. Whilst it's clear the S5 will be available on O2's 4G network there's no word on pricing or indeed when it'll become available.