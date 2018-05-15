Samsung Galaxy S10 screen set to smoke both the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to feature a pretty special screen, if a trio of recent tweets by prolific leaker Ice Universe turn out to be correct.

Most recently, Ice universe tweeted that the S10 screen is rumoured to "exceed 600 ppi". That beats the Samsung Galaxy S9 , which has a resolution of 570 ppi. And it smokes the iPhone X , which has a screen resolution of 458 ppi.

No wonder Samsung has given its new phone the codename Beyond.

While impressive, that doesn't make it a 4K screen: assuming the Galaxy S10 has the same-sized screen as the S9 – 5.8" – then it would need to run resolution of 760 ppi. Coincidentally, that's exactly the screen size and pixel density that you'll find on the 4K Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

Not only will the S10 screen be higher resolution, but Ice Universe previously tweeted that the handset will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent. That's an improvement on the Galaxy S9, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 83.6 percent.

Those bezels are shrinking with every new Galaxy, it seems.

Finally, it's looking increasingly likely that the Galaxy S10 will be Samsung's first phone to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader, after a Ice Universe tweeted that the much-hyped tech won't make it to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

"It is almost certain that Note9 has no FOD [Fingerprint-reader On Display]", read the tweet. Until this point there had been much speculation as to whether the tech would arrive with the Note 9, which is likely to launch this August.

We're expecting the Galaxy S10 to be announced on Sunday 24 February 2019 at Mobile World Congress.

In the meantime, head over to our Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks and rumours page to keep up-to-date with what we know about the new handset so far.