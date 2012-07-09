Samsung Galaxy Beam 'projector phone' lands in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Beam has finally arrived in the UK, with the Carphone Warehouse offering the handset for free on a 24 month contract

Samsung's Galaxy Beam has officially arrived in the UK, with online retailer Expansys offering the handset SIM-free for £419.



However, the Beam is also available from high street retailer the Carphone Warehouse, and can be snapped up for free on a 24 month contract starting from £31 per month, TechRadar reports.

Samsung Galaxy Beam: Price

The Galaxy Beam is available from Expansys SIM-free for £419, while UnlockedMobiles is also offering the handset– but for a less beefy £384.98.

The Beam is also available on contract, with the Carphone Warehouse offering the Android 2.3 Gingerbread-toting blower for free on a 24 month contract starting from £31.

Samsung Galaxy Beam: Specs

Allowing users to share images, video and digital content in more widespread, group environments, the Beam's projector party piece has not added too much additional bulk to the portable device with a 12.5mm thick form factor seeing the latest Galaxy branded handset line-up at a just 145.3g in weight.



On the standard smartphone front the Beam sports Google's Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS with a 1GHz dual-core processor landing alongside a 4-inch 800 x 480p WVGA TFT touchscreen display and 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.



Bolstering the Beam's projector entertainment features, the new 4-inch handset plays host to a 5-megapixel rear-mounted camera with integrated flash and video recording capabilities as well as a second, 1.3-megapixel snapper on the front of the device.

Are projectors the next must-have inclusion built within the cream of the smartphone crop or an unnecessary specs bolstering gimmick? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.