Samsung building a 5G-enabled Galaxy smartphone that costs less than £1,099

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the first 5G-toting handset launched by the successful South Korean firm. Despite what the name suggests, it isn't the same ol' Galaxy S10 with a 5G modem squeezed inside – it's actually an all-new phone with a number of features you can't find anywhere else in the flagship Galaxy S series, including a 3D-depth sensing camera and larger curved AMOLED display.

The problem with that approach? It makes the Galaxy S10 5G a very pricey handset, with a SIM-free price of £1,099. Thankfully, it seems that Samsung is aware that fans hoping to take advantage of the superfast 5G speeds rolling-out across the UK need to cough-up for a very costly device.

According to a new report from Samsung-obsessed blog Galaxy Club, the company is working on a more affordable 5G-enabled handset, dubbed Galaxy A90.

Sources speaking to the blog claim the Samsung Galaxy A90 will have a 32MP main camera coupled with a 8MP secondary lens for all the usual bokeh-boasting Live Focus images, and improved optical zoom.

It's unclear whether the Galaxy A90's multi-camera system will be static, or will flip around to become the selfie shooter, like on the Galaxy A80. The Galaxy A90 will sit alongside the Galaxy S10 5G and the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 range, which will have two 5G-enabled handsets in its ranks, according to the latest whispers.

Based on the report from Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A90 will be comfortably the most affordable option for those who want to buy a Samsung-made handset and take advantage of the fastest mobile network speeds available in the UK.

Of course, nothing is confirmed until Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh announces it on-stage, so take all of this with a healthy pinch of salt. However, it would be great to see some 5G-enabled handsets with non-flagship price tags launch soon.