Samsung announces mid-range Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 – two smartphones that we've been hearing about for a while now. The selfie-snapping duo are set to be released in China this week, but don't bank on them heading elsewhere.

Starting with similarities, which there's quite a few of. Both phones have a defining feature – a 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with an LED flash. It's the first time Samsung has offered the feature, presumably aimed at selfie lovers who feel that their snaps could do with more illumination.

Both the J5 and J7 also share 13-megapixel main cameras – can't forget about the front, ay - with a Galaxy S6-esque f/1.9 aperture lens. They also share LTE, dual SIM slots, and 1.5GB of RAM. Android 5.1 Lollipop also comes booted on both, too.

As for differences, the J5 has a 5-inch 720p display, while the J7 has a 5.5-inch 720p display, so the latter suits those who favour the big screens.

The J7 is also more powerful, with an octa-core Snapdragon 615 CPU, meanwhile the J5 packs a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor. Naturally having the larger display, the J7 sports a beefier 3000mAh battery, while the J5 juices on a 2600mAh battery.

Samsung is releasing the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 in China this week for 1,398 CNY (£142) and 1,798 CNY (£183) respectively. It's likely that these handsets are exclusive to China, so don't bank on finding one at Carphone Warehouse.