Samsung announces Galaxy Awesome Unpacked livestream event – here's how to watch

Samung is gearing up to unveil its affordable A series smartphone this month, and has just announced a dedicated livestream event set for next week called Galaxy Awesome Unpacked.

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will be the stars of the show although the element of surprise has been lost somewhat thanks to a slew of leaks about both handsets, and we've even seen what both devices will look like thanks to one of Samsung's regional sites putting up the listings for both phones early.

It's unusual to see a single event dedicated to anything but the premium flagship devices, but from what we've heard about the smartphones so far, they'll pack a punch when it comes to regular updates, and some hardware specs, so if you want to tune in, scroll down to find out how.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked: when and where to watch

Samsung has already dropped the invite to Galaxy Awesome Unpacked which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 2PM BST. The clocks in the US go forward on March 14, so the UK is an hour closer to the US time zones, so don't roll up at 3PM or you'll have missed it.

As for where you can watch the livestream, we'll embed the YouTube video from Samsung's YouTube channel as soon as it becomes available, and you can also catch it on the Samsung Newsroom website.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked: what to expect

We're almost certainly going to see Samsung unveil its Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 next week, and if you've been keeping up with the leaks so far, you'll pretty much be up to speed with what we can expect from both devices.

The Galaxy A52 popped up in an unboxing video online that's a contender for an unintentional ASMR YouTube channel if ever I saw one, and looks just like the listing over on Samsung's official United Arab Emirates (UAE) website. The Galaxy A72 has also appeared on Samsung's UAE site.

Both smartphones will launch with LTE and 5G variants, with 90Hz refresh rates for the 4G and 120Hz for the Galaxy A52 5G model (via SamMobile), although we may see this on the Galaxy A72 5G as well.

The discrepancy is down to the processor, with the Galaxy A52 5G reportedly housing a more powerful processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G. The LTE Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices will be packing the less powerful Snapdragon 720G.

We're expecting the Galaxy A52 5G to offer 5G 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, which the LTE variant will most likely echo. It's set to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, with a 32MP selfie camera, and a quad camera array on the rear comprising a 64MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth camera, and 5MP macro lens.

The Galaxy A52 5G will also an in-display fingerprint sensor, will run Android 11 out of the box, and is said to be in for monthly security updates in line with Samsung's more premium smartphones. Meanwhile the 4,500mAh battery will support 25W super fast charging.

When it comes to the price tags, the Galaxy A52 LTE model is rumored to kick things off from $400 (around £290 / AU$525) while the 5G version has been pegged to start from €450 (approximately $535 / £385 / AU$695).

We're only a week out from the reveal of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, so it won't be long before we get the official specs and pricing.