Samsonite's new suitcases are the ideal companions for your summer holiday

Sick of your noisy, tired-looking old suitcase? Well, just in time to start booking your summer 2020 holidays Samsonite has announced its colourful new Hi-Fi Spinner range.

Offered in red, blue, coral and black, the suitcase is available in a carry-on friendly 55cm size, plus larger options of 58, 75 and 81cm for those longer trips away.

Featuring a hard plastic shell, the Hi-Fi Spinner is the lightest zipped polypropylene suitcase ever made by Samsonite, and features an interior that is fully removable and washable - handy for when your shampoo inevitably explodes halfway across the Atlantic.

The suitcase sits on four wheels and measures 55 x 40 x 20cm including handles, wheels and all other external parts. That means it is permitted in the cabin of most airlines, including BA, easyJet, Ryanair, Eurowings and Thomas Cook. If you choose to expand the Hi-Fi Spinner to cram in some extra duty-free, it then measures 55 x 40 x 23 cm. Empty, the case weighs in at 2.47kg.

(Image credit: Samsonite)

As far as security and other features are concerned, the Samsonite Hi-Fi Spinner has an integrated three-digit TSA combination lock, which allows safe travel to the US, and there’s a retractable, integrated ID tag. Inside, there's a compartment divider and elastic straps in the lower half to hold everything safely in place.

The new Hi-Fi Spinner is priced from £165 for the 55cm version, up to £205 for the 81cm model.

The Hi-Fi Spinner joins the rest of Samsonite’s range, including the Lite-Box Alu Spinner. Although a fair bit pricier than the new Hi-Fi, the Lite Box Alu is, as you might have guessed, made from anodised aluminium.

(Image credit: Samsonite)

This adds a bit of weight - the 55cm model tips the scales at 4.7kg - but there’s no denying the sturdy, classy design, and benefit of improved silent wheels.

Available in black and silver, the Lite-Box Alu Spinner is priced from £540 for the cabin-friendly 55cm model, up to £650 for the 76cm version.

All that tough aluminium ups the standard warranty to ten years, and there are also aluminium corner reinforcements to help shrug off any knocks it might receive on your travels.

Today's best Samsonite Lite-Box 69cm 4-Spinner Wheel Aluminium deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Liked this?